Trump Threatens To Pull Endorsements From GOP Senators Opposing DOGE Cuts

President Trump on Thursday night threatened to withhold endorsements from any Republican senators who oppose his $9.4 billion "DOGE" rescissions package targeting foreign aid and leftist public broadcasting outlets. This is setting the stage for a weekend showdown between the White House and GOP holdouts ahead of a planned vote next week.

"It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, using a hilarious nickname for MSNBC.

Trump added: "Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement."

The proposal would codify some DOGE spending cuts, effectively asking lawmakers to reverse funding they had previously approved. Trump's pressure campaign is centered on Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who are seeking to amend the package to preserve federal funding for AIDS treatment in Africa and public broadcasting.

The GOP can only afford to lose support from three senators before requiring Vice President JD Vance to cast a tie-breaking vote on the bill.

Set to expire on July 18 if Congress fails to act, the bill would claw back $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs and eliminate $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It also targets USAID and agencies like the U.S. Institute of Peace—institutions that the president signed an executive order earlier this year to dismantle.

The House approved the bill last month, but it was sidelined in recent weeks as the GOP focused on passing Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill." Now, the Senate is set to vote on DOGE cuts next week.