Trump Threatens To Withhold "Large Scale" Federal Funding From California After Trans Athlete Destroys Biological Females

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold "large scale" federal funding from California after a biologically male trans athlete shellacked biological women in the state's Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Track Championship Masters Qualifiers, and will now compete in the upcoming state championship.

"THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS," Trump posted to Truth Social Tuesday morning.

"Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to," Trump wrote, adding "The Governor, himself, said it is "UNFAIR."

Trump then ordered local authorities "if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the state finals," adding that it was a "totally ridiculous situation!!"

Trump was referring to March comments made by California Governor Gavin Newsom in which he said it was "deeply unfair" for transgender athletes to participate in girl's sports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the most radical trans laws in the nation, but suddenly believes that it's unfair to have transgender athletes in female sports



He's running in 2028 pic.twitter.com/Ezvuryyf7u — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2025

During the CIF Masters Qualifiers, the trans athlete won with a distance of 40-04.75, while the runner up only reached 39-06.00. In long jump, the trans athlete's margin of victory was shorter, reaching 19-03.50 while the runner-up managed 19-00.75, Fox News reports.

During the long jump medal ceremony, the athlete who finished in third place did not show up and accept the third place medal next to the trans athlete. No reason has been given. The second-place finisher received a noticeably vocal applause.

"As the parent of a female jumper, we have watched this happen at the last three track meets. Today we watched incredible female athletes lose their opportunities to go to states to a biological male. I can’t imagine how devastating it would feel to work so hard and then be unfairly stripped of your opportunity to compete at states. It’s heartbreaking," local parent Tracy Howton told Fox.

"Governor Newsom, our California elected officials and the CIF are failing our girls. It’s that simple. They owe the competitive female athletes of California representation. They owe them responsible decisions based on science and fundamental truth. For our family, this experience has reinforced just how important it is to use your voice to stand up for truth, remembering that bad decisions can be corrected."

High School Senior Long Jumper, Katie McGuinness joins @SandraSmithFox to discuss her 'discouraging' loss to a biological male.#AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/lvWzYqnuHI — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) May 21, 2025

Earlier this month, the Trump administration sent a warning to the CIF and the trans athlete's school - Jurupa Valley High School, warning of consequences if the athlete was allowed to continue competing.

CIF is already under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for defying Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order. The federation came under additional scrutiny when its officials allegedly forced athletes to remove shirts that read "Protect Girls Sports" at the Southern Sectional prelims on May 10.

"CIF’s and Jurupa Valley High School’s apparent flouting of federal civil rights law by allowing a male athlete to compete in a female California track and field [Southern Sectional Division 3 final] this Saturday, and the alleged retaliation against the girls who are protesting this, is indefensible," Department of Education spokeswoman Julie Hartman previously told the outlet. "We will not allow institutions to trample upon women’s civil rights. OCR’s (Office of Civil Rights) investigation into CIF continues with vigor."

The high school responded to Fox, saying in a statement "JUSD continues to follow both California law and CIF policy regarding school athletics. Both state law and CIF policy currently require that students be permitted to participate in athletic teams and competitions consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil's records. JUSD remains committed to protecting the rights and safety of the students we serve, in accordance with applicable state and federal laws."