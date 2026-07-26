Trump Triggers Massive Leftist Hypocrisy On 'Transgenderism'

Authored by Andrea Widburg via AmericanThink.com,

When Trump cracked a Dylan Mulvaney joke at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he must have known what would ensue.

Dylan Mulvaney burst onto the national scene in 2022 with his "Journey to Girlhood" video series, which culminated in his becoming a full-fledged "trans woman." Democrats assured us Mulvaney was the real thing: a beautiful woman. That's why it's so funny to see them react hysterically to a joke Trump cracked at the White House Correspondents' Dinner comparing CNN's Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney's public "trans" journey started with his video diary showing his "transition" to being a girl. Speaking as a girl, they were grotesque parodies of what girls do, but they certainly got him attention. Here are just some examples:

Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal. pic.twitter.com/44oJMBh1Cn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 25, 2022

DYLAN MULVANEY mocks and dehumanises women.



She is trying to provoke women and to sideline them by saying that she needs Tampons and wants to have a Period and menstruate. A biological male does not need tampons.



Dylan has no idea what women have to go through. pic.twitter.com/Zx7je4aaZV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 28, 2022

The Forbes Women's Summit invited this person to speak. This is what @Forbes thinks of women.



pic.twitter.com/nahiQq40MU — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Dylan's self-promotion worked, and soon he was getting major ad campaigns, including the one that broke Budweiser:

Kate Spade hired Dylan Mulvaney to promote clothing for women pic.twitter.com/mM7P3d7goj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 29, 2023

If you're detail-oriented, you probably noticed that the petite, emaciated Dylan, never the most manly of men (and you have to feel sorry for him about that, because it must have made his childhood very hard and probably explains his gender dysphoria), is looking increasingly feminine as time goes by.

That's thanks to the miracles of modern medicine. Mulvaney used his ad revenue to get:

Hairline advancement

Brow bone shave

Rhinoplasty

Minor cheek enhancement

Lip lift

Jaw shave

Chin reduction

Tracheal shave (Adam's apple reduction)

A boob job

Mulvaney does not seem to have castrated himself, although maybe he's keeping that surgery private...or maybe he's still attached to his privates.

Be that as it may, when you add good makeup and lighting to his naturally effeminate bone structure, augmented by lots of surgery, Mulvaney's face allows him to pass for a very attractive woman:

Dylan Mulvaney: "I'm so hot I could steal your husband!"



Yeah...about that... pic.twitter.com/Niws0oJNRX — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 13, 2023

Leftists certainly thought so, for they told us that anyone who mocked Mulvaney's obvious femininity was a revolting transphobe.

Buzzfeed reported approvingly on Mulvaney's identifying himself as a beautiful woman, and rammed the message home with multiple glamour shots of Mulvaney's heavily made-up, flat-chested, hipless womanliness.

Teen Vogue assured its malleable young readers that anyone mocking Mulvaney's feminine charms was "transphobic."

Ulta Beauty featured Mulvaney in its "The Beauty of..." official podcast, and Them derided as a transphobe anyone who dared question Mulvaney's femininity. (Ulta has hidden the video.)

Entertainment Weekly approvingly quoted Lady Gaga, who said that anyone who dared deny Mulvaney's status as a woman after viewing a glamour shot of the two of them was engaged in "transphobic 'degradation'."

You get the point: The entire Democrat establishment spoke with a single voice to say that so-called "trans women" are women and that Dylan Mulvaney was among the more beautiful of this unicornly unique species.

And then there's CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who has never denied her biological womanhood:

CaseyJNewell photograph. CC BY-SA 4.0.

She's a nice-looking woman on the outside - and a stone-cold leftist on the inside, with all that flows from that description.

The third player in this three-act comedy is President Trump, who must surely have known exactly what would follow when he cracked this little joke at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He told the joke very badly, but it still landed in the way I am sure he intended.

Trump: "I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins... I thought she had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney." pic.twitter.com/7UEw7WYaCW — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 25, 2026

What's so darn funny is that the Democrats weren't angry at Trump for claiming that Collins didn't deserve an award. Instead, what outraged them was the insult Trump offered her by comparing her to Dylan Mulvaney - the same man they once insisted was the avatar of American Womanhood:

Trump Attacks CNN's Kaitlan Collins with Transphobic Remark in Front of All Her Colleagues https://t.co/w31uosbwfW — People (@people) July 25, 2026

Did they just say that it's an insult to liken a woman to a so-called trans woman? Were they implying that Mulvaney isn't beautiful and glamorous and that it demeaned Collins to contend that Mulvaney is her doppelganger? Alternatively, if I read The Advocate tweet correctly, it was a huge insult to Mulvaney to compare the two! Apparently, he outwomans Kaitlan in style and beauty.

And did they just get called out on their hypocrisy in a big way? Why yes, and at least on X, people were delighted to point that out:

Democrats: Dylan Mulvaney is a beautiful woman.



Trump: Kaitlan Collins looks like Dylan Mulvaney.



Democrats: How dare Trump compare Kaitlan Collins to an ugly man! — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 25, 2026

One of the important things to remember about Democrats is that they know they're lying. And one of the brilliant things about Trump is that, in true Alinsky fashion, he goads them into revealing that fact.

Image created using AI.