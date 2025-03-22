Anti-MAGA Law Firm Pledges $40M To Pro-Trump Causes To Avoid Security Clearance Suspensions

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump is withdrawing an executive order targeting New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (Paul Weiss) after it agreed to review its hiring practices and provide tens of millions of dollars in free legal services to support some of his administration’s initiatives.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the East Room of the White house on March 20, 2025. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The March. 14 order suspended security clearances for Paul Weiss lawyers and restricted their access to government buildings and officials, citing the firm’s diversity policies. It also directed federal agencies to take steps to cancel U.S. government contracts “for which Paul Weiss has been hired to perform any service.”

Trump confirmed the withdrawal of the order in a March 20 statement on the social media platform Truth Social.

The decision followed Trump’s meeting with the law firm’s chairman, Brad Karp, “during which Mr. Karp acknowledged the wrongdoing of former Paul, Weiss partner, Mark Pomerantz, the grave dangers of Weaponization, and the vital need to restore our System of Justice,” according to the statement.

No further details were provided regarding the alleged wrongdoing.

According to the statement, the law firm has agreed to dedicate the equivalent of $40 million in pro bono legal services over the course of Trump’s term “to support the Administration’s initiatives,” including assisting veterans and the president’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, among other projects.

It also affirmed its commitment to merit-based hiring, promotion, and retention, and will not adopt, use, or pursue any diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, the statement said.

“As part of its commitment, it will engage experts, to be mutually agreed upon within 14 days, to conduct a comprehensive audit of all of its employment practices,” the statement said.

Paul Weiss also agreed that “the bedrock principle of American Justice is that it must be fair and nonpartisan for all,” the statement read.

It added that Paul Weiss affirms its “unwavering commitment to these core ideals and principles,” and “will not deny representation to clients, including in pro bono matters and in support of non-profits, because of the personal political views of individual lawyers.”

In response to Trump’s decision to withdraw the executive order, Karp said the firm was “gratified” and is looking forward to “an engaged and constructive relationship with the President and his Administration.”

Trump’s March 14 order also targeted Paul Weiss’s hiring of attorney Mark Pomerantz in 2022, a former partner of the law firm who left to work in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

During his time at the district attorney’s office, Pomerantz was involved in an investigation into Trump’s alleged payments to Stephanie Clifford, better known as adult performer Stormy Daniels.

Pomerantz said in a statement that he “engaged in no wrongdoing by working as a prosecutor to uphold the rule of law.”

Trump’s order also mentioned a Paul Weiss partner and former leading prosecutor in the office of special counsel Robert Mueller who brought a pro bono lawsuit against individuals alleged to have participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach, of the U.S. Capitol, on behalf of the District of Columbia attorney general.

“My Administration has already taken action to address some of the significant risks and egregious conduct associated with law firms, and I have determined that similar action is necessary to end Government sponsorship of harmful activity by an additional law firm: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP (Paul Weiss),” Trump wrote.

In recent weeks, Trump also signed a presidential memorandum targeting law firm Covington & Burling and an executive order targeting Perkins Coie. In response, Perkins Coie sued the administration in federal court in Washington last week.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from enforcing portions of the order on Perkins Coie, finding the law firm was likely to win its lawsuit alleging Trump’s actions violated the firm’s rights under the U.S. Constitution.

The Epoch Times reached out to Paul Weiss, Covington & Burling, and Perkins Coie for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

