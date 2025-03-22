Trump Urges Supreme Court To Stop Injunctions Blocking Enforcement Of His Orders

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after federal judges issued preliminary injunctions blocking the enforcement of his orders to federal agencies.

The Authority of Law statue at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Feb. 10, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump called on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to put a stop to nationwide injunctions that blocked his policies, saying they have caused the country “very serious trouble.”

“It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE,” Trump stated. “STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

The Trump administration is facing a barrage of more than 100 lawsuits challenging the president’s executive orders on the federal government and agencies. Some federal judges have issued nationwide injunctions in response to those legal challenges, blocking Trump’s orders including one that seeks to bar transgender-identifying people from military service.

Trump condemned those injunctions as unlawful and criticized what he called radical-left judges, alleging that they “do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect decisions and rulings.”

“These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks,” the president stated.

Trump said that as a president, he should be able to “act quickly and decisively” in matters such as deporting “murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their homeland, or to other locations that will allow our country to be safe.”

He was referencing a case concerning his administration’s effort to deport Venezuelan immigrants suspected of being members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

That effort was blocked by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against Trump’s proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act and ordered the return of deportation flights already en route to El Salvador.

The White House said on March 16 that deportation flights did not conflict with a judge’s order that blocked such actions because the ruling was issued after the flights had already left U.S. territory.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Supreme Court for comment but did not hear back by publication time.

Trump has called for the impeachment of Boasberg—who also serves as chief judge of the U.S. Alien Terrorist Removal Court—after the judge blocked his proclamation. Roberts rejected that call.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts stated on March 18. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Trump signed the proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act on March 15. It stated that many members of the Tren de Aragua gang have “unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions” against the country.

Following the deportation flights, Boasberg issued a new order on March 20 demanding that Justice Department officials explain why their failure to return the deported immigrants to the United States did not violate his previous order.

The White House said on Wednesday that its mass deportations will continue as the Justice Department contests Boasberg’s order.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced a plan on March 20 to introduce legislation that will curtail district court judges’ ability to block Trump’s policies nationwide.

“District Court judges have issued record numbers of national injunctions against the Trump administration—a dramatic abuse of judicial authority,” Hawley wrote on the X platform. “I will introduce legislation to stop this abuse for good.”

The senator did not provide further details about the legislation he intends to introduce.

Jacob Burg, Samantha Flom, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.