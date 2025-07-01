Trump Vs. Musk: "Big, Beautiful Bill" Feud Sparks Overnight Political Firestorm

Update (0800 ET):

Elon Musk on President Trump this morning:

So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

Musk continued:

And how are we supposed to reach Mars if America goes de facto bankrupt? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

Update (0800 ET):

President Trump on Elon Musk this morning:

TRUMP: MUSK IS UPSET HE LOST THE EV MANDATE BUT 'HE COULD LOSE A LOT MORE THAN THAT'

TRUMP, ASKED ABOUT DEPORTING MUSK, SAYS HAVE TO TAKE A LOOK

Reporter: “Are you going to deport Elon Musk?”



President Trump: “I don’t know. I think we’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon… [DOGE] might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of substantives.” pic.twitter.com/2Px5z6XuiN — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 1, 2025

TRUMP tells reporters on cuts in the megabill: "I don't want to go too crazy with cuts. I don't like cuts. There are certain things that have been cut, which is good."



"We're gonna have to see the final version," he says. — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) July 1, 2025

Tesla shares slid in premarket trading in New York following a late-night clash between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. The feud played out across their respective social media platforms.

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for president, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president continued, "No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

The Truth Social post came after Musk slammed Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" on X ahead of the final vote, vowing to launch a new political party, claiming that Republicans and Democrats are merely a 'uniparty' operating with a limitless taxpayer-funded credit card.

Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year pic.twitter.com/w13Qkm2e1A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

They just pretend to be two parties.



It’s just one uniparty in reality. https://t.co/NEcLJNPXxm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Tesla has long benefited from the $7,500 EV tax credit, which the BBB plan aims to eliminate. While this move has been widely anticipated, it could ultimately work in Tesla's favor, hitting rivals like Rivian, Lucid, and legacy automakers far harder, as many still rely heavily on such subsidies to stay afloat.

Tesla shares are down 4% in premarket trading, currently hovering around $303 per share. On the year, shares are down 21%, as of Monday's close.

As for Trump's threat about "no more rocket launches, satellites" — referring to Musk's company SpaceX — good luck following through on that. SpaceX is the reason the U.S. is leading the global space race.

Who's going to replace SpaceX? Blue Origin... Laughable.