Trump White House Shuts Down Spanish-Language Website And Social Media Accounts

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

Shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn back into office, the White House deactivated its Spanish-language website and Spanish-language social media accounts.

As reported by ABC News, the site formerly listed at www.whitehouse.gov/es/, now displays an “Error 404” message whenever a user tries to access it.

Below the error message was a button that reportedly said “Go Home", but that has now been edited to "Go To Home Page."

At the same time, the Spanish-language White House X account, @LaCasaBlanca, was deactivated, along with the government website on abortion rights.

Other federal agencies’ Spanish-language sites, including the Department of Labor, Department of Justice, and Department of Agriculture, were still available.

When asked about the deactivations, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields said that the Trump Administration is “committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website.”

“It’s day two,” Fields explained. “We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline.”

However, the first Trump Administration used similar language after deactivating the Spanish-language website the first time, back in 2017.

The site remained deactivated for the entirety of the first term, only reinstated after Joe Biden took over.

President Trump has vowed a widespread crackdown on immigration, including completing construction of the southern border wall, carrying out the largest mass deportation operation in American history, and ending the practice of birthright citizenship.