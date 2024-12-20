Trump Wins... And The Censorship Begins

Authored by Richard Truesdell and Keith Lehmann via American Greatness,

As was proven during the 2024 election cycle, we are well beyond the scope of mere bias in the legacy media. Given the shrinking audience influence coupled with massively declining income from severe loss of cable subscriptions and advertising revenue, American media outlets have chosen a different course: straight-up propaganda intended for consumption by a niche audience, half of which don’t know they’re being lied to and the other half not caring.

Broadcasting has been replaced with “wish casting.” How else can we explain the completely lopsided coverage from the alphabet news outlets, which provided Kamala Harris with “78 percent positive coverage, while these same networks have pummeled former President Donald Trump with 85 percent negative coverage?” And it was even more biased on CNN and MSNBC.

Major media outlets broadcast opinion-centric journalism that push narratives, ranging from “extinction-grade climate crisis” pronouncements to the “existential threat to democracy” dangers of a second Donald Trump presidency. There are no “two sides” reporting here; it is commentary passed off as “journalism” that wraps news stories around pre-packaged and carefully circulated talking points that favor the establishment bureaucracy and big-moneyed interests over American citizens.

Simultaneously, Trump is a threat to democracy and will jail or even execute his opponents, is in service to Vladimir Putin, and will wreck the economy with his extremist MAGA agenda that is tied directly to Project 2025. Trump will launch World War III, he’ll outlaw homosexuality and transgenderism, and he’ll cancel all future elections and become dictator for life. It will be the end of America, and a vote for Kamala Harris will be our “new way forward.”

Nobody Left to Lie To

The American legacy media always had a tenuous relationship with its viewers and readers, losing its credibility every time the public finds that what is reported turns out to be completely untrue. Exhausted from the lies of omission and outright fabrications, the legacy media found itself without much of an audience and surprisingly little influence on the 2024 presidential election.

But a ridiculous narrative is shaping up, one plainly untrue on its face, that the reason for Trump’s victory was not inflation, illegal immigration, or the economy, or that Harris-Walz was an outrageously insulting offering by the Democrats. No, the reason Trump sailed to victory was “the massive influence of right-wing media.”

Let that last statement sink in for a moment.

That’s right, you can blame One America News, X, Newsmax, Fox News (still considered “right-wing” by many, especially on the left), assorted podcasts, and especially Joe Rogan, for putting Trump back into the White House. And the legacy media, who provided hideously lopsided coverage against Trump for years and conducted the presidential and vice-presidential debates in a grossly biased fashion, whines that their massive investment in Kamala Harris was thwarted by a relatively tiny segment of alternative media and citizen journalism. You have delusional, far-left, Democrat operatives like Julie Roginsky being taken to the woodshed by Scott Jennings, saying that the media and social media, especially, are now controlled by conservatives, as seen in this hilarious clip from CNN.

Need more evidence? Watch compressed election night coverage on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and, worst of all, MSNBC to see how optimism at 8 PM EST morphed to concern by midnight and outright despair around 3 AM when Trump declared victory.

Both left-leaning cable channels, CNN and MSNBC, didn’t call the race until shortly after 5 AM on Wednesday. The Associated Press, the New York Times, CBS, and ABC all called the race around 5:30 AM. This was hours after the result was no longer in doubt.

Well, it actually was. But it’s not because of the outsized influence of conservative media; it was because of the decimated influence of the legacy media. Most Americans no longer need solid evidence to conclude that they are being lied to by legacy outlets; thus, they turn to alternative media for truthful content and credible opinion.

This obvious shift in content consumption should be solid proof that the left can no longer control, frame, or even influence public opinion. The growth of alternative media and Elon Musk’s refusal to censor conservative thoughts and opinions on X/Twitter have loosened the multi-generational grip legacy media has had over journalism and have brought new voices into the mix, offering a mere balance in information. But the American Left cannot tolerate informational balance.

The Censorship-Industrial Complex

Information control and manipulation have been historically vital for Democrats and the left in their efforts to sell bad ideas and gaslight the public to believe outright lies. As opposed to both 2016 and 2020, the left-leaning mainstream media posted an epic fail in 2024.

We believe the American Left will not accept losing control over the public’s access to information without a fight. They will therefore redouble their efforts to regulate “online misinformation” and prevent inconvenient truths from reaching the public.

You can call this the “censorship-industrial complex” that has deep roots in government, academia, tech companies, and NGOs. The international community in particular has a penchant for censorship of ideas that don’t follow along with those in charge. Deplatforming and preventing the monetization of content are powerful tools to silence conservative voices. We have already seen tech companies using algorithms to shadow-ban new media and limit their reach in search engines.

As legacy media loses whatever audience it still commands and alternative media allows for conservative voices to be heard, we expect naked attempts by the American Left to “legally” violate the First Amendment through the legislative process. Collusion with the “censorship-industrial complex” is already underway, and Democrats will try to codify their information control scheme into law.

If there was ever a solid argument for conservative control of the Supreme Court, this might be it. Thankfully, as we have noted previously, Donald Trump will be likely given the opportunity to nominate replacements for Justices Alito and Thomas before the 2026 midterms. Both will likely not run the risk of stepping down after the midterms in the unlikely event that Democrats regain Senate control in 2026.

If one or both step down before the midterms in 2026, Trump can nominate young, reliably conservative jurists in their 40s who, after Senate confirmation, can sit on the bench for the next 30 years. Having nominated at least five Supreme Court justices over his two terms, Trump’s influence on the Supreme Court and the constitutional guardrails the court provides will last to mid-century. That prospect scares Democrats whose legislative agenda will be stymied for decades to come.