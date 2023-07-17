Trump To Young Americans: "Choose Fascism Or Freedom"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a rousing Speech Saturday at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Donald Trump told young American voters that the upcoming election will be their opportunity to choose whether or not they continue to live in a free country.

“This election will decide whether your generation inherits a fascist country or a free country—whether you will have the rule of tyrants or the rule of law,” Trump told those gathered, adding “whether Marxist radicals burn our civilization to the ground, which they’re looking to do, or young patriots like you propel America to glorious new heights like never before.”

“The election will decide whether your generation inherits a fascist country or a free country, whether you will have a rule of tyrants or the rule of law.” pic.twitter.com/JXYGZjLutM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2023

Vowing to oust “Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump asserted that “Under Biden, hope and opportunity for young people are being utterly extinguished.”

“In the Biden economy, one-third of Gen Z and millennials have no savings whatsoever. Home ownership has been pushed out of reach for millions, with the rate for a 30-year mortgage up 157% since I left office. Real wages collapsed 26 months in a row. Typical Americans have seen their incomes crushed by $7,400 a year since Biden took office, the biggest pay cut in decades,” Trump continued.

“In the Biden economy, one-third of GenZ and Millennials have no savings accounts, and no savings whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/zZRmGo1rHM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 15, 2023

Trump further declare that “Our rights and our liberties are being torn to shreds,” adding that “the greatest threat are the sick sinister and evil forces trying to destroy our nation from within.”

“The American dream is dead under Biden, we will have it back very soon,” Trump promised.

“We built the greatest economy ever in the history of the world. China was going to take us…but we were so far ahead they never had a chance.” pic.twitter.com/S8o48OXHHf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2023

The 45th President also said he intends to “choke off” funding for education institutes guilty of a “Marxist assault on our heritage.”

“Anti-American radicals will no longer be given a free hand to dominate our institutions of higher education,” he promised, adding “The days of subsidizing Communist indoctrination in our colleges will soon be over.”

“We are going to choke off the money to schools that aid the Marxist assault on our heritage.” pic.twitter.com/9iC5gCk16s — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 15, 2023

Concluding the wide ranging speech, Trump urged “This is what we must do to restore our country to greatness. 2024 is our final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State.”

He further vowed “We will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country, we will rout the fake news media, we will defeat Joe Biden, and we will Drain the Swamp once and for all.”

We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. pic.twitter.com/D2hxpRARUP — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 16, 2023

