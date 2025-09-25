This Is Trump's Best Troll Ever

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has made good on a promise he made to create a Presidential ‘wall of fame’ with one notable alteration to a Presidential portrait.

White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin shared a video showing the gold framed portraits of all the past Presidents along a prominent walkway outside the West Wing, in addition to Trump himself.

Yet, in between the two portraits of Trump hangs one of the real 46th President of The United States.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade



Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

The Autopen.

I almost choked on my dinner, watching Brett Baier report this with a straight face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uvwOXNBZ0a — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 24, 2025

Brilliant.

Historically accurate! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 24, 2025

An accurate portrait of the signer of Anthony Fauci's pre-emptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/LZSddBJ2HM — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 24, 2025

can we get a Vance Meme Wall? 😂pic.twitter.com/mdfGVu4qh9 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) September 24, 2025

Trump previously promised to do this, replacing Joe Biden, telling the Daily Caller “He didn’t win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president, but can you imagine, he says he has stage nine cancer. That was, what? Two, three months ago.”

"Stage nine. I’ve never heard of more than stage four. Stage four is the highest. I’ve never — if you’re stage four, you’re dead,” Trump added.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Biden’s alleged overuse of the autopen for signing documents, which he has described as a major scandal.

The Oversight Project previously released disturbing findings showing an apparent correlation between the increased use of autopen signatures and Joe Biden’s worsening mental decline.

The group previously found that two different autopens were used, pointing out that Neera Tanden was the White House Staff Secretary when Biden autopenned pardons from a golf course in the US Virgin Islands.

The organisation released further analysis finding that Biden’s pardons for family members, Anthony Fauci, General Milley, J6 Committee members, and Gerald Lundergan were all autopenned.

