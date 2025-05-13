Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Would Slash Suppressor Transfers To Zero

In just a few weeks, House Republicans aim to finalize the details of President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which seeks to fulfill his campaign pledges—such as eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay—alongside new tax breaks, as well as sweeping changes to immigration and energy policy.

Beyond the president's populist priorities, the draft version of the tax bill released Monday by House Republicans has sparked controversy within the Second Amendment community.

At the center of the debate is Section 112030, which proposes eliminating the $200 transfer tax on suppressors, or "silencers," enacted initially under the National Firearms Act of 1934. While the measure would scrap the tax, it would leave the rest of the NFA intact, meaning Form 4 paperwork and a background check would still be required for each purchase.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) slammed House Republicans on X:

Congress can gut the National Firearms Act using budget reconciliation because the NFA is a $200 tax. By merely proposing to reduce the transfer tax on suppressors (even to $0), @WaysandMeansGOP are leaving the federal gun registry in place for ... EVERYTHING! This is UNACCEPTABLE!

In other words, House Republicans aim to eliminate the $200 tax on suppressors rather than fully deregulate purchases.

"This isn't a compromise, it's a betrayal. The House Ways and Means Committee chose to leave unconstitutional registration and taxes in place even though they had a clear path to repeal them. GOA made it crystal clear that full deregulation of suppressors and protection for brace owners was achievable under reconciliation. Lawmakers knew it, and they chose political convenience over principle. Gun owners won't forget this," GOA Founder Erich Pratt wrote in a statement.

GOA's Aidan Johnston noted: "Congress has a clear path to dismantle the National Firearms Act through budget reconciliation because it is a $200 tax—plain and simple."