Trump's Border Czar: ICE Raids Targeting Criminal Illegal Aliens "Already Started"

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, told Fox News that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have launched large-scale raids targeting criminal illegal aliens, marking a significant shift in immigration policy. He stated that "public safety threats" will be prioritized.

Homan confirmed to Fox that ICE raids of illegal aliens have "already started ... ICE teams are out there as of today. We gave them direction: prioritize public safety threats. Teams are out there effective today."

Tom Homan confirms ICE teams have started illegal immigration raids.



pic.twitter.com/HHOUpejUku — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2025

In a separate report, NBC News said Homan had assigned more agents into the field to carry out arrests of criminal illegal aliens.

"We have more people assigned to the mission," Homan said but declined to specify a number.

Trump's border czar also made similar remarks to CNN.

On Monday evening, Homan told Fox, "Every ICE office is going to be out there enforcing the law starting tomorrow morning."

Plans of the ICE raids, more specifically, ones in illegal alien-infested Chicago, were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday. It comes after the border czar visited the city in December and threatened to prosecute the city's far-left mayor if he failed to cooperate with the federal government.

The first round of ICE raids of criminal illegal aliens echoes Homan's past remarks at Trump rallies during the past election cycle.

Homan recently told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the raids will be nationwide: "It's going to be a big raid all across the country."

Here's a recap of Trump's executive orders on immigration (courtesy of NBC News):

End birthright citizenship for future children born to mothers who are in the United States unlawfully or temporarily unless the child's father is here legally and permanently

Direct federal agencies to identify countries that do not provide sufficient information on their nationals and to bar those nationals from entry to the U.S.

Send the military to the border by declaring a national emergency

Halt all refugee admissions into the United States until policy "aligns" with U.S. interests

Designate cartels and migrant gangs MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as foreign terrorist organizations

Restrict federal funds from sanctuary cities and potentially take legal action against them

Require immigrants unlawfully in the United States to register and be fingerprinted

End the CBP One program and the parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

Deny public benefits to unauthorized immigrants

Reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy

Leftist corporate media have criticized Trump's mass deportation policy, claiming it could cost tens of billions of dollars.

60 Minutes: Is spending billions on deportation worth it?



Former ICE director and Trump ally Tom Homan: What price do you put on our national security?



60 Minutes: Is there a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families?



pic.twitter.com/olZz2x7emV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2024

However, as the border czar stated to a CBS News host in November: "What price do you put on our national security?"

Far-left corporate media and globalist-aligned Democrats are still not reading the room. The American people gave Trump a mandate to restore national security after open southern borders flooded the nation with millions of illegal aliens, some of which are criminals and terrorists.

This illegal alien invasion had consequences: American lives were lost.

Here's Laken Riley's mom when she found out that her daughter was brutally murd*r*d by an illegal alien.

pic.twitter.com/zR91piDU8z — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) January 21, 2025

Globalist Democrats will be held accountable in future elections for their failed border policies that have undermined the nation.

Say her name: Laken Riley. The era of accountability began on Monday.