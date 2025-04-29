"The World Is Witnessing A Revolution Of Common Sense" - Trump's (Second) First 100 Days

At the beginning of his remarks tonight, celebrating his (second) first 100 days, President Trump proclaimed that "the world is witnessing a revolution of common sense."

"In the first 100 days, we have delivered the most profound change in this country in 100 years," Trump commented, highlighting that "we are ushering in the golden age of America."

"Nothing will stop my mission to keep American safe again." Trump stated, pointing out the impact of the judiciary on his orders: "judges are trying to take away presidential power... I hope the Supreme Court will save this."

With regard to tariffs, Trump said that "we have been abused by friend and foe on trade."

"India, France, and China officials are coming to make a deal," said Trump, adding that he is offering automakers some "flexibility".

Watch President Trump's full remarks here...

Upon returning to the White House, President Donald Trump unleashed a wave of executive orders and aggressive policy shifts, making his first 100 days of his second term one of the most impactful starts to a presidency in recent memory.

Now serving as the 47th president, Trump has resumed many of the core initiatives from his previous administration -initiatives he says were obstructed by the Russia probe, civil unrest tied to Black Lives Matter protests, and the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With renewed urgency, Trump has zeroed in on the cornerstone issues of his “Make America Great Again” platform: securing the southern border, confronting China’s trade abuses, and boosting American energy independence.

And or course, the highly controversial tariffs that sent investors on a round-trip rollercoaster from hell this month.

Trump has already surpassed President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s historic mark of 99 executive orders within the first 100 days, a sign of his determination to reshape federal policy without waiting for Congress.

Which were of course met with a flood of legal challenges in front of left-wing judges...

Nearly all of the legal challenges are working their way through the courts. Some of the president’s actions have been blocked or allowed temporarily pending further court action. The court allowed the deferred resignation, or voluntary departure plan, by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to continue. Harvard University’s legal challenge to the administration’s funding freeze over anti-semitism and removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs has yet to be heard by the court. -Epoch Times

Backers view Trump’s opening stretch as a return to American assertiveness, while critics argue it reflects executive overreach and instability.

Eager to seize the early momentum, Trump has pushed forward rapidly on both international and domestic priorities, knowing the political clock is already ticking.

As his administration hits the 100-day mark, here is a breakdown of the major actions taken so far by the Epoch Times.

Economic Indicators: Up, Down

Economic indicators mostly improved through March, the last month for which complete data is available. Nonfarm job creation nearly doubled since Trump took office, although the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percent.

Inflation declined by 0.5 percent, reaching 2.8 percent, its lowest level since February 2021.

Trump’s tariff strategy, launched on April 2, which he called “Liberation Day,” appeared to cause uncertainty among investors, which could affect economic indicators for April.

The president said his tariff strategy is to reverse the trade imbalance between the United States and other nations by levying reciprocal tariffs on their goods coming into this country. The tariffs will also encourage manufacturers to create products in the United States, according to Trump.

The Standard and Poor’s 500, an index that tracks the performance of leading companies, dropped steeply in the days following the tariff announcement. Prices rallied on April 8, the day after Trump announced a pause in many of the tariffs.

Manufacturing Build-Back: $1.75 Trillion

More than a dozen domestic and foreign manufacturers have announced large investments in their U.S. operations since Trump took office.

In at least one case, Trump’s tariff policy played a part in the decision to invest here. Honda is expected to manufacture its next-generation Civic hybrid in Indiana rather than Mexico.

Nissan and Hyundai are expected to move some manufacturing facilities to the United States as well, according to the White House.

Those investments include more than $1 trillion from tech giants Nvidia, Apple, Oracle, and others. Merck, the German pharmaceutical company, opened a $1 billion manufacturing facility in North Carolina this year.

Multinational automaker Stellantis announced a $5 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing sites.

Illegal Border Crossings: 90 Percent Reduction in 40 Days

Trump’s early actions on border security included a national emergency declaration, invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to combat speed deportation, and directing the military to augment security at the nation’s borders.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began increased deportation operations targeting criminal illegal immigrants on Jan. 21. Immigration officials reported 32,800 arrests in the first three weeks of the Trump administration, about 73 percent of whom were illegal immigrants with a criminal charge or conviction.

ICE made 113,400 total immigration arrests during the last fiscal year of the Biden administration, according to the agency’s records.

Customs and Border Protection reported a nearly 90 percent drop in illegal immigrant apprehensions at the southern border between December 2024, the last full month before Trump took office, and March.

Taxpayer Savings: $1.6 Billion per Day

Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, on Jan. 20. Headed by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, DOGE took rapid action to reduce government spending with the goal of reaching $1 trillion in cost savings.

Immediate targets included tax-payer funded programs related to gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion. DOGE also targeted waste, such as leases on unoccupied buildings.

Agency heads have reduced spending to save Americans about $160 billion in 100 days, or nearly $1,000 per taxpayer, according to DOGE.

Trump offered a Deferred Resignation Program, which allowed federal employees to voluntarily resign and retain salary and benefits until Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. About 77,000 of the more than 3 million federal employees opted into the program.

Other staff reductions have eliminated about 66,000 positions, nearly all of which were retirements or voluntary transitions, according to DOGE.

Three other recent presidents made significant staffing reductions during their first 100 days, as did Trump during his first term.

Now let's see what happens in May with all this port FUD and talk of empty shelves...