Trump's Georgia Bond Conditions Revealed By Judge

Former President Donald Trump will have to post bond of $200,000 under a set of release conditions outlined by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

The Georgia state-level court also set release conditions that include restrictions on co-defendant or witness intimidation, which includes a requirement that Trump refrain from communicating with any co-defendant about the facts of the case without going through an attorney.

According to the 'witness intimidation' section, Trump is not to make an direct or indirect threat against co-defendants, witnesses, unindicted co-conspirators or victims, including "posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media."

According to constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley, the Georgia indictment is "dangerous," and "essentially criminalizes challenges to elections."

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted by a grand jury on August 14 over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election. He faces 13 charges, including Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, as well as Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and other conspiracy charges, according to the Daily Caller.