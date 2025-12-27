Trump's Highway Enforcement Lays Groundwork For U.S. Trucking Revival

Submitted by American Truckers United,

As 2025 draws to a close, America's truck drivers—the unsung heroes keeping our economy rolling—have a good reason to celebrate. What began as a gritty grassroots uprising in Arkansas against wage-dumping and unsafe foreign competition has transformed into a national triumph, spearheaded by President Trump's no-nonsense cabinet. This administration isn't just talking the talk; they're enforcing real change, putting American workers first in an industry battered by globalist policies.

At American Truckers United, we are deeply grateful for how God has worked through our lives, our organization, and our supporters over the past year, leading us through the toughest challenges and blessings alike.



President Trump's Executive Order was the opening salvo: mandating English proficiency for commercial drivers and launching a probe into fraudulent non-domiciled CDLs that have flooded the market with unvetted, unqualified, and untrained operators. Secretary Duffy's deep-dive investigation exposed the ugly truth— American truckers are being systematically replaced through illegal schemes, driving down wages and compromising highway safety. The FMCSA's Interim Final Ruling, though imperfect, marked a seismic shift, with the executive branch finally forcing the cutting off of the flow of illegal aliens who obtain EAD cards and CDLs. More needs to be done to permanently revoke and ban all non-domiciled CDLs, but career staffers are blocking these efforts.

Then came Secretary Rubio's freeze on work visas exploited by trucking firms, halting the influx of cheap foreign labor. Under Secretary Noem's oversight, ICE Director Todd Lyons increased enforcement through 287(g) agreements, training officers to identify immigration violations on the road. The payoff? The high-profile arrest of a terror suspect wielding one of these bogus CDLs underscores the national security risks of lax borders.

Economically, the stakes couldn't be higher. Under the previous regime, over 88,000 American-owned trucking companies folded amid mass migration and crippling regulations. But with Trump's team at the helm, 2026 promises a resurgence: fairer wages, safer roads, and protected jobs. God is answering our prayers through this administration, but battles loom— from litigation to lingering deep-state resistance.

Fellow truckers, keep the faith and keep your trucks loaded. Next year could mark the beginning of a significant turnaround for the trucking industry.