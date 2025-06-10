Trump's Law-And-Order Vs. Democrats' Open Border

Authored by Larry Kudlow via RealClearPolitics.com,

President Trump is using a tough law-and-order approach to quell this Los Angeles insurrection.

I’m using the definition of insurrection, advisedly, from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, which states: “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”

We’re talking about violent protesters proudly flying foreign flags while unleashing violence and chaos in one of America’s biggest cities.

And we’re talking about people using arson, and looting, smashing police cars, throwing rocks at Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, spitting on the American flag and setting it on fire, and spray-painting “Death to America” graffiti on government buildings.

All of these riots and protests and whatnot must be laid squarely on the doorstep of California Democrats, namely Governor Newsom and Los Angeles’s mayor, Karen Bass, who from day one have accommodated violent criminal illegal immigrants in their supposed cocoon of a sanctuary city inside a sanctuary state.

The same California Democrats, by the way, until recently had restrained the well-respected Los Angeles police chief, Jim McDonnell, who had to play it down the middle because of the California Values Act that prevented him from taking these criminals out himself.

Except, now he has reassessed — and realized he needs help.

Here’s a key point.

Mr. Trump acted quickly, bringing in the National Guard and even the Marines, if necessary, to stop the insurrection.

Even so, at this point, there’s only a couple hundred guardsmen. Mr. Trump’s law-and-order message is loud and clear nevertheless.

And, as awful as this insurrection may be, the stock market went up anyway, and most investors and businesspeople are more worried about the China trade talks than Governor Newsom’s love affair with criminals.

And, as Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post, “Trump has learned the lesson of 2020, and no longer has to deal with turncoats in his own administration.”

Remember, early on into the riots in Minneapolis and Seattle and elsewhere during the summer of 2020, Mr. Trump did not take any federal action. And those insurrections destroyed those cities.

In fact, in Seattle, the left-wing fanatics actually set up what they call “soviets” — using the old Russian communist structure.

But, today, Mr. Trump has his border tsar, Tom Homan; the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem; the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth; Attorney General Bondi, and others — who have no intention of letting the crazies take over Los Angeles. Or any other American city, for that matter.

Remember — Los Angeles is supposed to host the FIFA World Cup next year and the 2028 Olympics after that.

And who are Mr. Newsom and Ms. Bass protecting here?

How about — convicted sex abusers, drug dealers, and gang members.

So far, ICE has arrested nearly 120 illegal migrants over the past week in Los Angeles, from Mexico, the Philippines, Ecuador, Vietnam, and Peru. At the moment, the biggest share of these criminals hail from Mexico, hence the flying of Mexican flags.

Yet this is not Mexico. This is America.

And, even if Mr. Newsom and Ms. Bass don’t get it, California is part of America.

And Mr. Trump intends to keep it that way.

Preserving the union, in a Lincolnesque way. Reuniting California with the rest of the union, one might say.

Mr. Trump was elected to close the border and deport the criminals. Not that it really matters, but polls show more than 50 percent approval for this criminal deportation program.

He often talked during the campaign about how President Eisenhower deported a million illegals, mainly from Mexico, back in the 1950s under the direction of tough Army generals.

In other words, promises made, promises kept.

And, ultimately, this is not just simply about some kind of insurrection at the city of Los Angeles.

What Mr. Trump is doing is sending a signal around the world of his toughness and his willingness to take whatever measures necessary to maintain law and order and national sovereignty, for the protection and safety of the American people.

Let the communists in China watch this. Let President Putin in Russia observe Mr. Trump’s toughness. Let the ayatollahs in Iran take note of Mr. Trump’s determination.

The autopen president, Joe Biden, allowed in 10 million or 15 million illegals, or who knows how many, with a couple million more gotaways. Who even knows who they are, where they’re from, what they’ve done, which gangs they’re part of?

This is one of the greatest moral stains and national security blunders that any president in history has ever committed.

And the fact that leading Democrats around the country — Mr. Newsom, Ms. Bass, or others — are defending Mr. Biden’s blunder, as everyone watches the LA insurrection on TV, will constitute the most incredible act of political malfeasance in American history.