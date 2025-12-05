Trump's New National Security Strategy Stuns Mainstream In Saying Europe Faces "Civilizational Erasure" Within 20 Years

The Trump administration's just published new National Security Strategy has generated a lot of 'shock' and discussion since it appeared online early Friday. One of its more 'controversial' elements is the stark contrast in outlook on Europe in comparison with prior years' national security strategy documents.

It warns that some of America's oldest allies in Europe face "the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure" as a result of unchecked immigration, as well as the erosion of democratic principles. Alongside calling out irresponsible unchecked EU immigration policies, it further cites the curbing of free speech - also with the support for EU censorship excesses by transnational elite institutions, describing that "should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less."

AFP/Getty Images

The National Security Strategy even suggests Washington is distancing itself militarily from NATO (but something which should come as no surprise given recent Trump statements related to the alliance's lagging spending), saying "it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies" to the United States.

It also references a "lack of self-confidence" by Europe which "is most evident in Europe's relationship with Russia." It cited as evidence that Europe should have a clear "significant hard power advantage" over Russia, but now because of Russia's war in Ukraine, European leaders "regard Russia as an existential threat." FT notes of this section:

Donald Trump’s first NSS since returning to office blames European officials for thwarting US efforts to end the war in Ukraine and accuses governments of ignoring a "large European majority" who want peace.

The document further highlights that this current reality of European weakness could have certain negative implications for potential for heightened Western escalation with Russia:

"Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states," the document reads.

Most analysts see the language in the document as opening the door for unapologetic meddling in European affairs.

"Washington is no longer pretending it won’t meddle in Europe’s internal affairs" Pawel Zerka, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, observed.

"It now frames such interference as an act of benevolence (‘we want Europe to remain European’) and a matter of US strategic necessity. The priority? ‘Cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations'," he concludes.

Another one of the more talked about aspects to the 33-page national security document is the laying out of a "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine...

"The United States must be preeminent in the Western Hemisphere as a condition of our security and prosperity — a condition that allows us to assert ourselves confidently where and when we need to in the region," the document states.

"The terms of our alliances, and the terms upon which we provide any kind of aid, must be contingent on winding down adversarial outside influence — from control of military installations, ports, and key infrastructure to the purchase of strategic assets broadly defined," it adds.

Some expected initial angry reaction out of unelected Eurocrats...

In saying that Europe faces ”civilizational erasure” the Trump 🇺🇸 new security strategy places itself to the right of the extreme right in Europe. Its language that one otherwise only finds coming out of some bizarre minds of the Kremlin 🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/29vytDp6Hm — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) December 5, 2025

This strongly suggests that things will keep heating up in the Caribbean, also as several outlets have been reporting that the Pentagon is getting ready to keep a significant troop presence in the region for years to come.