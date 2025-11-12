Trump Pens Letter Urging Full Israeli Pardon Of Netanyahu In Corruption Cases

Just as he previously strongly hinted he would do, President Donald Trump has penned an official letter asking the Israeli president to grant a full pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing major corruption trial.

Trump wrote, "I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace."

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that the ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," Trump continued in the letter.

This is being widely viewed, especially by the domestic opponents of the Netanyahu government, as a brazen attempt to intervene in Israel's judicial system. Trump has tried a similar intervention against the ongoing prosecution of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump said in the letter that US-Israel relations stand strong at a "historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years."

The Israeli president's office confirmed Wednesday, "This morning, President Isaac Herzog received the attached letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Recent reports and statements out of the White House indicate Netanyahu came under unprecedented pressure from Trump to accept the historic Gaza ceasefire deal, which has held for a little over one month. Trump's lobbying for dismissal on Netanyahu's behalf could be part of quid pro quo connected with achieving the celebrated truce.

"Now that we have achieved these unprecedented successes, and are keeping Hamas in check, it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all," Trump wrote.

The trial began in May 2020 and has been going on-and-off throughout wars and major geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, including the conflicts with Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria.

NEW - Trump sends a letter to President Herzog formally asking him to pardon Netanyahu, saying the case against him is "a political, unjustified prosecution." pic.twitter.com/DTZNGqI0a2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2025

The trial focuses on three corruption cases - including charges of fraud and breach of trust, as well as charges of bribery. The allegations range from illegally receiving expensive gifts based on political favors, to quid pro quo agreements with some Israeli media sources for more favorable coverage, to authorizing telecom-related regulatory decisions to benefit friends and allies.