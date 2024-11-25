Trump's Popularity Surges Among Young Americans

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Donald Trump’s popularity has surged among young Americans, jumping nearly 20 per cent with those aged 18-29 in the space of just over a week.

“Conducted from November 17 to 19, the survey revealed that 57 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 now hold a favorable view of Trump, marking a net favorability increase of 19 points in that demographic since the YouGov poll on November 9 and 12,” reports Newsweek.

This segment of the demographic represented 16 per cent of the 2024 voting electorate

A video posted to TikTok by a young woman underscores the enthusiasm towards Trump being expressed by Gen Z and younger millennials.

“Why are we being fed this narrative [about Trump] over and over… when it directly contradicts the truth at every turn,” said Natalya Toryanski.

“Then I realized conservatives are the resistance. Conservatives are resisting against the big government machine,” she added.

Part of the reason driving the numbers is the fact that Trump appeared on a number of viral podcasts with personalities who resonate with a younger demographic, including Adin Ross, Logan Paul, and the Nelk Boys.

Meanwhile, approval ratings for both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to plummet.

Biden’s job approval now stands at 37 per cent, with 57 per cent disapproving, while Harris has a net disapproval rating of minus 7 per cent.

Among all adults, Trump has a favorability rating of +5 points.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that the oldest person running Kamala’s TikTok account was just 25-years-old, but that didn’t stop her from falling short after a campaign centered on cringeworthy messaging.

