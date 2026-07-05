'Great Injustice Reversed': Belgian Soccer Furious As FIFA Allows Suspended US Star To Play

Just after 2:00 p.m. (ET) today, President Trump published the following statement on Truth Social:

What is he talking about? What is the "great injustice"?

As Noel S. Williams explains via American Thinker, he's referring to the moment during the U.S. vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup match when the referee issued a bizarre, unwarranted red card to star striker Folarin Balogun.

Initially, that made him ineligible to play in the crucial last-16 match against Belgium on Monday. Great or not, there was an injustice - I just hope Karma and those mercurial soccer gods agree in the coming days.

It's clear that Balogun didn't deliberately stamp on the B&H defender's ankle.

I just wonder, now that FIFA has bent over backward to re-institute his eligibility to play against Belgium, if that will dull the U.S. team's cutting edge. Sometimes, when a team feels "hard done by," it solidifies their sanctimonious indignation, giving them more power.

Our team is already pulling together, but the "great injustice" added more "all for one, and one for all" spirit.

Given President Trump's post, the spotlight has just intensified on an individual player.

Additionally, the media is piling on, increasing performance expectations upon a person they describe as our best striker (with some creative player repositioning, Christian Pulisic could be deployed as a striker). Plus, there are other options. We have brilliant players all over the field, actually.

LOL!!! “Nah bro I have the Trump card, I win.”



Trump card always wins! pic.twitter.com/gGTlmDm0wH — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2026

In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said:

WE ACCEPT THE DECISION OF THE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE AND ARE PLEASED THAT FOLARIN BALOGUN IS ELIGIBLE TO COMPETE TOMORROW. OUR FULL ATTENTION IS FOCUSED ON THE ROUND OF 16 MATCH AGAINST BELGIUM IN SEATTLE, AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE CONTINUED SUPPORT OF OUR AMAZING FANS.

Understandably, the Belgian Soccer Federation is furious:

"The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match on Monday, 6 July at 5:00 p.m. (Seattle time). FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. ... ❗️In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."

With the Belgian coach exclaiming: "I did not know that July 4th was April Fools day..."

pic.twitter.com/fpY45ODoFr



💣🗣️ Journalist:



“What is your reaction to the possibility of Folarin Balogun playing against you tomorrow?”



🎥 Rudi Garcia, visibly furious: 😱🔥



“As I told your colleague earlier during the one-on-one interviews, I didn’t know that at the World Cup,… — Pitch Wire (@wire_pitch) July 5, 2026

US odds improved after the suspension was lifted...

Go USA!

But before that, Go England!!