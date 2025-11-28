Is Trump's Third World Immigration Ban A Precursor To The Insurrection Act?

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping plans to tighten immigration rules, including a suspension on migration from “Third World Countries” and cancellation of all federal benefits and subsidies to “noncitizens” in the country.

The decision comes after a terror attack (the shooting of two National Guardsmen) involving an Afghan migrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, admitted to the US under a program for Afghan refugees launched by Joe Biden in 2021 (Operation Allies Welcome).

However, the Trump Admin approved the man's asylum application in 2025 based on his aid to CIA operations in Afghanistan over a ten year period.

The smart move would have been to err on the side of caution, and this is a lesson Trump is apparently taking to heart.

In a pair of Truth Social posts late Thursday night, Trump said he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover."

The president said he would also terminate “millions” of admissions under his predecessor Joe Biden and remove “anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our country.”

Trump added he plans to end all federal benefits and subsidies for noncitizens, “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility,” and deport any foreign national he described as a “public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

Critics of Trump argue that he has limited power to implement these changes on a large scale.

Democrats are confident that their activist judges will be able to obstruct Trump's efforts and many Islamic immigrant communities from have laughed off threats of deportations under the premise that they are protected by visa extensions, temporary protection status and naturalization status.

US House Representative Ilhan Omar claims Trump "doesn't understand the laws" on TPS, for example, and argues that the vast majority of Somali migrants are safe from deportation.

The recent attack in Washington DC combined with mass interference from NGO funded activists and Democrat leaders calling for the military to "resist" Trump's "illegal orders" (even though no illegal orders have been issued) is blazing a clear path to one conclusion: The Insurrection Act.

Third world migrant colonies in the US might not be as safe as they think they are. Trump's focus has been on Somali enclaves in places like Minneapolis, MN, where over 25% of all Somalis in the US have congregated, but the problem of migrant colonies is far-reaching.

The surge of Haitian migrants in Springfield, OH took center stage during the presidential debates in 2024 and this tapped into a national conversation about limitations on lack of assimilation by third world asylum seekers. Muslim enclaves in places like Dearborn, MI are another hot topic, with Islamic fundamentalists now essentially running the city and many residents calling for Sharia Law.

Trump already has the ability to cancel TPS extensions, cancel extensions on visas, and expand the ban on immigrant and visa applications from any countries he chooses (19 nations are already on the ban list). However, under the Insurrection Act Trump can deploy the National Guard for direct deportations, rather than simply acting a a barrier between ICE agents and protesters. This would expedite deportations far beyond what is currently possible.

Of course, there will be accusations of constitutional violations, from both Democrats and Republicans. That said, many of these people may not realize how substantial the public support for deportations is. According to surveys, 66% of Americans agree with Trump's deportation policies, even if a migrant has not committed a crime after entry into the country.

Furthermore, around 40% of Americans back the use of the military for deportations. That's not a majority, but it's a massive portion of the population. If Trump were to implement the Insurrection Act it is likely that he would receive groundswell of popular support.

In other words, lack of integration among third world asylum seekers is self sabotage. They have become comfortable with the idea that US laws prevent any real intervention against the process of cultural invasion, but this can change rather quickly. For naturalized citizens there are roadblocks in place, but for all other migrants, the breaking point just arrived.