Trump's War Room Assesses The Midterms: It's The Economy, Stupid

The 2026 midterms are (as always) shaping up to be the most consequential off-year election in a generation, and the people closest to Donald Trump know it.

If Republicans lose the House or Senate, Trump’s second-term agenda will be stopped dead in its tracks. That reality brought Trump administration officials, pollsters, and House Republicans together Tuesday night on Capitol Hill for a closed-door strategy session with one goal: don't blow it. Journalist Mark Halperin posted the details on X , and what emerged from the briefing was a picture of a party that knows exactly what's at stake.

Whether they understand how to win is another question entirely.

Political czar James Blair opened with historical data, making the case that midterm losses for the president's party aren't just common, they're nearly inevitable. Decades of precedent suggest the party in power will lose seats. The lone exemption over the past 25 years was the 2002 midterms, when Republicans gained seats in the House and Senate, while George W. Bush was still president. But that was no ordinary election; it was the first midterm election after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Blair walked through the numbers on how rare it is for a sitting president's party to avoid significant seat losses, framing the whole operation as a race against historical precedent.

Pollster and strategist Tony Fabrizio followed with roughly 25 slides of voter data, including demographics, issue rankings, and which messages cut through the noise. His bottom line was blunt: "The economy will be THE issue in the election." But even that comes with some caveats.

"Trying to argue about wages being up will not help,” Blair warned. “Voters have to feel it."

One only needs to look at Joe Biden for proof of this. He infamously tried to sell the idea that “Bidenomics” had delivered an economic recovery even as inflation reached historic highs. The messaging backfired big time.

Fabrizio found that the messages that actually resonate with persuadable voters include banning stock trading for members of Congress, transparency on health insurance pricing and claims reimbursement, lowering prescription drug costs, and Trump’s tax cuts. Housing affordability is also a huge issue, particularly for younger voters. Meanwhile, taking credit for closing the border, one of Trump’s strongest issues, “does not resonate much.”

According to Sophia Cai of Politico, Fabrizio told the audience “that the biggest takeaway is to focus on Trump’s efforts to lower prescription drug pricing.”

Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio is telling the audience that the biggest takeaway is to focus on Trump’s efforts to lower prescription drug pricing, per person in the room. — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) February 17, 2026

Democrats, in contrast, are running on "We hate Trump" and little else. That might energize a base, but it's historically weak as a closing argument for voters who are deciding whether their lives are better.

Men, moderates, true independents, and Hispanic voters are the true persuadable voters, according to Fabrizio.

Then came the most candid moment of the briefing. Blair acknowledged outright that regardless of what came out of the meeting, "Donald Trump will do what he wants to do, say what he wants to say, not be data driven.”

He added, “Everyone else has to stay on message and be driven by the data. In effect, two separate but related campaigns."

In short, Republicans must run a disciplined, data-driven operation as the president runs his own show. The goal is to make those two tracks complement each other rather than collide.

Perhaps the good news for the GOP is that most voters don't begin paying serious attention until after Labor Day, which will give plenty of time for Trump’s economic policies to show results that voters feel.