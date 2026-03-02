Trust In The US Government Has Plunged From 77% To 17%
Over the past seven decades, Americans’ trust in the federal government has dropped from postwar highs to historic lows.
In 1964, 77% said they trusted Washington to do what is right most of the time.
As of September 2025, that figure stands at just 17%.
The chart below, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, tracks this long-term shift, using data from Pew Research Center.
While trust has occasionally surged during moments of national crisis, the broader trajectory shows a steady erosion across generations.
From Postwar Highs to Vietnam-Era Decline
Trust peaked in 1964, when 77% of Americans said they trusted the federal government most of the time. Even in 1958, nearly three-quarters of the public expressed confidence in the federal government.
That began to change in the late 1960s and early 1970s. By 1970, trust had fallen to 54%, and it slipped further to 36% by 1974 in the aftermath of Watergate.
The Vietnam War, political scandals, and economic turbulence reshaped public opinion for decades to come.
|Date
|Trust the government (%)
|9/28/2025
|17
|2/9/2025
|19
|5/19/2024
|18
|6/11/2023
|19
|05/01/2022
|20
|4/11/2021
|21
|8/2/2020
|24
|4/12/2020
|21
|3/25/2019
|17
|12/04/2017
|18
|4/11/2017
|19
|10/04/2015
|18
|7/20/2014
|19
|2/26/2014
|18
|11/15/2013
|20
|10/13/2013
|19
|5/31/2013
|20
|02/06/2013
|22
|1/13/2013
|23
|10/31/2012
|19
|10/19/2011
|17
|10/04/2011
|15
|9/23/2011
|18
|8/21/2011
|21
|2/28/2011
|23
|10/21/2010
|23
|10/01/2010
|21
|09/06/2010
|23
|09/01/2010
|23
|04/05/2010
|23
|04/05/2010
|22
|3/21/2010
|24
|2/12/2010
|22
|02/05/2010
|21
|1/10/2010
|20
|12/20/2009
|21
|8/31/2009
|22
|6/12/2009
|23
|12/21/2008
|25
|10/15/2008
|24
|10/13/2008
|24
|07/09/2007
|24
|01/09/2007
|28
|10/08/2006
|29
|9/15/2006
|30
|02/05/2006
|31
|1/20/2006
|33
|01/06/2006
|32
|12/02/2005
|32
|9/11/2005
|31
|09/09/2005
|30
|6/19/2005
|35
|10/15/2004
|39
|7/15/2004
|41
|3/21/2004
|38
|10/26/2003
|36
|7/27/2003
|43
|10/15/2002
|46
|09/04/2002
|46
|09/02/2002
|40
|7/13/2002
|40
|6/17/2002
|43
|1/24/2002
|46
|12/07/2001
|49
|10/25/2001
|54
|10/06/2001
|49
|1/17/2001
|44
|10/31/2000
|38
|10/15/2000
|42
|07/09/2000
|39
|04/02/2000
|38
|2/14/2000
|34
|10/03/1999
|36
|9/14/1999
|33
|5/16/1999
|33
|2/21/1999
|31
|2/12/1999
|32
|02/04/1999
|34
|1/10/1999
|34
|01/03/1999
|37
|12/01/1998
|33
|11/15/1998
|30
|11/01/1998
|26
|10/26/1998
|28
|8/10/1998
|31
|2/22/1998
|35
|02/01/1998
|33
|1/25/1998
|32
|1/19/1998
|32
|10/31/1997
|31
|8/27/1997
|31
|06/01/1997
|26
|1/14/1997
|27
|11/02/1996
|27
|10/15/1996
|28
|5/12/1996
|31
|05/06/1996
|29
|11/19/1995
|27
|08/07/1995
|22
|08/05/1995
|21
|3/19/1995
|20
|2/22/1995
|21
|12/01/1994
|21
|10/29/1994
|22
|10/23/1994
|20
|06/06/1994
|19
|1/30/1994
|20
|1/20/1994
|22
|3/24/1993
|25
|1/17/1993
|25
|1/14/1993
|25
|10/23/1992
|25
|10/15/1992
|25
|06/08/1992
|29
|10/20/1991
|35
|03/06/1991
|42
|03/01/1991
|46
|1/27/1991
|40
|12/01/1990
|33
|10/28/1990
|32
|09/06/1990
|35
|1/16/1990
|38
|6/29/1989
|39
|1/15/1989
|41
|11/10/1988
|43
|10/15/1988
|41
|1/23/1988
|40
|10/18/1987
|43
|06/01/1987
|43
|03/01/1987
|44
|1/21/1987
|43
|1/19/1987
|42
|12/01/1986
|44
|11/30/1986
|43
|09/09/1986
|44
|1/19/1986
|44
|11/06/1985
|43
|7/29/1985
|42
|3/21/1985
|40
|2/27/1985
|42
|2/22/1985
|45
|11/14/1984
|44
|10/15/1984
|41
|12/01/1982
|39
|11/07/1980
|32
|10/15/1980
|30
|3/12/1980
|27
|11/03/1979
|28
|12/01/1978
|31
|10/23/1977
|32
|4/25/1977
|34
|10/15/1976
|36
|09/05/1976
|35
|6/15/1976
|35
|03/01/1976
|34
|02/08/1976
|35
|12/01/1974
|36
|10/15/1972
|53
|12/01/1970
|54
|10/15/1968
|62
|12/01/1966
|65
|10/15/1964
|77
|12/01/1958
|73
Temporary Surges During National Crises
Although the long-term trend is downward, trust has occasionally rebounded during moments of national unity. After the 9/11 attacks, trust jumped from 44% to 54% in a matter of months. It was one of the last times a majority expressed confidence in Washington.
Similar, though smaller, increases occurred during other crises. In early 2020, trust briefly rose to 24% amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, these bumps have proven short-lived, with trust quickly returning to lower levels.
A New Era of Persistent Low Trust
Since the mid-2000s, trust in government has rarely crossed the 30% mark. In the 2010s and early 2020s, it often dipped below 20%.
As of September 2025, just 17% of Americans say they trust the federal government most of the time — near the lowest level recorded in Pew’s time series.
If you enjoyed today’s post, check out America’s Growing Mountain of Debt on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.