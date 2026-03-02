Trust In The US Government Has Plunged From 77% To 17%

Over the past seven decades, Americans’ trust in the federal government has dropped from postwar highs to historic lows.

In 1964, 77% said they trusted Washington to do what is right most of the time.

As of September 2025, that figure stands at just 17%.

The chart below, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, tracks this long-term shift, using data from Pew Research Center.

While trust has occasionally surged during moments of national crisis, the broader trajectory shows a steady erosion across generations.

From Postwar Highs to Vietnam-Era Decline

Trust peaked in 1964, when 77% of Americans said they trusted the federal government most of the time. Even in 1958, nearly three-quarters of the public expressed confidence in the federal government.

That began to change in the late 1960s and early 1970s. By 1970, trust had fallen to 54%, and it slipped further to 36% by 1974 in the aftermath of Watergate.

The Vietnam War, political scandals, and economic turbulence reshaped public opinion for decades to come.

Date Trust the government (%) 9/28/2025 17 2/9/2025 19 5/19/2024 18 6/11/2023 19 05/01/2022 20 4/11/2021 21 8/2/2020 24 4/12/2020 21 3/25/2019 17 12/04/2017 18 4/11/2017 19 10/04/2015 18 7/20/2014 19 2/26/2014 18 11/15/2013 20 10/13/2013 19 5/31/2013 20 02/06/2013 22 1/13/2013 23 10/31/2012 19 10/19/2011 17 10/04/2011 15 9/23/2011 18 8/21/2011 21 2/28/2011 23 10/21/2010 23 10/01/2010 21 09/06/2010 23 09/01/2010 23 04/05/2010 23 04/05/2010 22 3/21/2010 24 2/12/2010 22 02/05/2010 21 1/10/2010 20 12/20/2009 21 8/31/2009 22 6/12/2009 23 12/21/2008 25 10/15/2008 24 10/13/2008 24 07/09/2007 24 01/09/2007 28 10/08/2006 29 9/15/2006 30 02/05/2006 31 1/20/2006 33 01/06/2006 32 12/02/2005 32 9/11/2005 31 09/09/2005 30 6/19/2005 35 10/15/2004 39 7/15/2004 41 3/21/2004 38 10/26/2003 36 7/27/2003 43 10/15/2002 46 09/04/2002 46 09/02/2002 40 7/13/2002 40 6/17/2002 43 1/24/2002 46 12/07/2001 49 10/25/2001 54 10/06/2001 49 1/17/2001 44 10/31/2000 38 10/15/2000 42 07/09/2000 39 04/02/2000 38 2/14/2000 34 10/03/1999 36 9/14/1999 33 5/16/1999 33 2/21/1999 31 2/12/1999 32 02/04/1999 34 1/10/1999 34 01/03/1999 37 12/01/1998 33 11/15/1998 30 11/01/1998 26 10/26/1998 28 8/10/1998 31 2/22/1998 35 02/01/1998 33 1/25/1998 32 1/19/1998 32 10/31/1997 31 8/27/1997 31 06/01/1997 26 1/14/1997 27 11/02/1996 27 10/15/1996 28 5/12/1996 31 05/06/1996 29 11/19/1995 27 08/07/1995 22 08/05/1995 21 3/19/1995 20 2/22/1995 21 12/01/1994 21 10/29/1994 22 10/23/1994 20 06/06/1994 19 1/30/1994 20 1/20/1994 22 3/24/1993 25 1/17/1993 25 1/14/1993 25 10/23/1992 25 10/15/1992 25 06/08/1992 29 10/20/1991 35 03/06/1991 42 03/01/1991 46 1/27/1991 40 12/01/1990 33 10/28/1990 32 09/06/1990 35 1/16/1990 38 6/29/1989 39 1/15/1989 41 11/10/1988 43 10/15/1988 41 1/23/1988 40 10/18/1987 43 06/01/1987 43 03/01/1987 44 1/21/1987 43 1/19/1987 42 12/01/1986 44 11/30/1986 43 09/09/1986 44 1/19/1986 44 11/06/1985 43 7/29/1985 42 3/21/1985 40 2/27/1985 42 2/22/1985 45 11/14/1984 44 10/15/1984 41 12/01/1982 39 11/07/1980 32 10/15/1980 30 3/12/1980 27 11/03/1979 28 12/01/1978 31 10/23/1977 32 4/25/1977 34 10/15/1976 36 09/05/1976 35 6/15/1976 35 03/01/1976 34 02/08/1976 35 12/01/1974 36 10/15/1972 53 12/01/1970 54 10/15/1968 62 12/01/1966 65 10/15/1964 77 12/01/1958 73

Temporary Surges During National Crises

Although the long-term trend is downward, trust has occasionally rebounded during moments of national unity. After the 9/11 attacks, trust jumped from 44% to 54% in a matter of months. It was one of the last times a majority expressed confidence in Washington.

Similar, though smaller, increases occurred during other crises. In early 2020, trust briefly rose to 24% amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, these bumps have proven short-lived, with trust quickly returning to lower levels.

A New Era of Persistent Low Trust

Since the mid-2000s, trust in government has rarely crossed the 30% mark. In the 2010s and early 2020s, it often dipped below 20%.

As of September 2025, just 17% of Americans say they trust the federal government most of the time — near the lowest level recorded in Pew’s time series.

