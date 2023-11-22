'Trust Your Gut': Tucker Carlson Warns Of Chaos, Ignoring Your Instincts During 'History-Changing' Events

This probably goes in the 'must watch' category.

Tucker Carlson delivered an insightful speech at last weekend's Risk On360! Global Success Conference in Las Vegas, where he began by explaining how just about everyone he knows is "angry and paranoid."

"I flew out here across the country this morning and spent five hours texting people … and I gotta tell you, every single person I texted, with the exception of my wife — who’s not on the internet at all — was angry and paranoid," said Carlson.

"Seriously, and these are not crazy people. These are normal good people with like kids and stuff. With a vested interest in Americans’ success. These are not the burn-it-down caucus. These are the, you know, these are the people you want voting."

Trust your intuition

Carlson suggested that people need to trust their gut, expressing a strong belief that the upcoming year would be particularly chaotic, and unlike anything the country has gone through.

"Your gut is the one thing that doesn’t lie to you. Your gut only has your interest in mind. It is not trying to sell you a product, or convince you to vote for it," he said, suggesting that people use their intuition going into the upcoming chaos.

"I’m just telling you once again, what you already know, which is this is going to be — the next year is going to be, I think I’d bet my house on it, really like nothing we’ve ever seen in the country. And everyone can kind of feel that. You know, most of our perceptions come through intuition rather than reason." said Carlson, adding "If something bad is about to happen, everybody gets jumpy and everybody's really jumpy right now."

"But if you’re close to your dog, you know, the dog knows exactly what’s going on … they just watch and they feel. And people are very much the same. And if something bad is about to happen, everybody gets jumpy. And everybody’s really jumpy right now," Carlson continued.

Past the political stage

Tucker described politics as "a human-conceived system whereby civilized people settle their differences without violence, and by consensus," and parties negotiate for an outcome that is a compromise on both sides.

"We're past the political stage. Nothing that is happening now can be explained through conventional political terms," Carlson opined. "There is no upside to the great trends of our age. So why are they doing that? What you're seeing is evil done for its own sake."

Tucker also criticized the transgender children's movement, saying "There's no upside to pushing transgenderism on our kids. Period. None... So why are they doing it?"

"If 40% of the girls in your 8th grade class identify as non-binary, that's being pushed on them. What you're seeing is evil done for its own sake."

Dire state

Turning to politics, Carlson offered a bleak assessment of the current landscape. He described the presidential race as a reflection of the country's deep-seated issues, with candidates who are either out of touch or embroiled in controversy. This scenario, according to Carlson, is not just political but a fundamental shift in the way power is being exercised and contested in the U.S.

"You’ve got two people people running for president — one of them is literally senile," he said, adding that Biden is "not running" the show at the White House, "Yet he’s standing for reelection at the age of 80.”

Trump, on the other hand... "Every time he gets indicted and every time they tack years onto this potential sentence, he becomes more popular — and now he’s winning."

"Nothing that is happening now or that has happened for the last five or six years can be explained through conventional political terms."

Woke liars

"It takes a very rare person to lie in the way that we're being lied to and it takes a very rare moment to see lying at this scale," said Carlson. "But the final fact is that they're not just lying. They hate the truth. They're offended by things purely because they are true."

Empire of Lies

Carlson also lashed out against wokescold censors such as Media Matters, which Carlson described as "a censorship organization funded by George Soros and others who hate Western civilization designed to prohibit people from saying certain things," adding "Well, the things they're saying are 100% true. That's why they prohibit it."

"You cannot punish people for telling the truth period or else you become an Empire of lies," he said.

Tucker Carlson dropping truthbombs:



At the end of the day, Carlson advised people to retain their dignity, self-respect, and most importantly, their commitment to the truth.

"The right to say what you actually think," said Carlson, "is the line" between freedom and slavery.