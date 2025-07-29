Tsunami Alerts Triggered After 8.7 Earthquake Hits In Russian Waters

Update (2048ET): It looks like Japan may have overreacted (better safe than sorry, given their last tsunami), as a reported 30CM tsunami has hit Hokkaido according to NHK.

That said, Tepco has evacuated staff from their decommissioned Fukushima power plants (so, security guards?)

Meanwhile, warning sirens could be heard across Hawaii.

TSUNAMI SIRENS SOUND ACROSS HAWAII AS PACIFIC THREAT ESCALATES



Tsunami warning sirens are now blaring across coastal Hawaii.



Officials confirm the first waves from the 8.7 Kamchatka earthquake are expected just after 7:17PM HST.

Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way.

Stay tuned for updates on other regions...

* * *

Several tsunami warnings have been issued extending as far as Southern California after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka region Monday night, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake occurred at 7:24 p.m. ET, around 84 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, and was a shallow quake with a depth of around 12 miles.

Several tsunami warnings have been issued for various regions, including the Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Sapian, and Rota - while Japan's Weather Agency said it expected a tsunami of around 3.38 feet to reach coastal areas starting at around 9 p.m. ET. A tsunami watch is also in force extending as far south as the California-Mexico border.

All areas of the tsunami warning in Japan have been ordered by the Japan Meteorological Agency to evacuate immediately to high ground or an evacuation building

There has been a massive 8.9 earthquake in eastern Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula bordering the Baring Sea just north east of Japan.



There is a tsunami warning for Japan - FOLLOW YOUR EVACUATION ROUTES NOW -

and for Hawaii - follow your evac routes limited time.

Multiple aftershocks have been reported, including a 6.9 near Petropavlovsk, where a major Russian submarine base is located.

"Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. "An investigation is underway to determine whether there is a threat to Hawaii."

Waves are already hitting in Russia...

Tsunami waves are hitting the Russian coast of Kamchatka, seen here flooding the port of Severo-Kurilsk.

