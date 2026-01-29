Tucker Carlson Accuses Tim Walz And Jacob Frey Of Orchestrating A 'Color Revolution' And Civil War

Via VigilantFox.com,

Tucker Carlson warns that Tim Walz and Mayor Frey are deliberately fueling chaos to spark a “color revolution.”

He asks:

“Why would a state refuse to protect American citizens from murder, refuse to give the names or whereabouts of murderers and child molesters, and refuse to use its own cops to keep riots under control?

What could possibly be the answer?”

“Because they want riots, that’s why,” Carlson answered.

Carlson calls out Democratic party officials' actions directly:

“What you’re watching are the beginnings of a color revolution, of a kind of insurrection against federal authority. And what you have to ask yourself… Can you live with that? Can you live in a country of 50 states that don’t agree on what the federal law should be and that allow Americans to get murdered in their cities because they have the wrong politics or they work for a politician they disapprove of?"

The drops the hammer:

“And if you are okay with that, have you thought through its implications? The number one implication is the country will fall apart. That’s civil war. It’s the definition of it." "You have regions and internal government states that don’t recognize federal authority, the authority of a government over them all, of Washington. “And at that point, what you have is warring nations within the same borders. And then you have widespread violence, then you have killing at scale, then you have civil war.”

Is this really what they want?