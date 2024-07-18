Tucker Carlson: "Every Bad Person I've Ever Met In A Lifetime In Washington Was Aligned Against J.D. Vance"

Tucker Carlson, speaking yesterday at the Heritage Foundation’s “Policy Fest” at the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, made the case for U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who was announced yesterday as former President Donald Trump’s running mate:

So now J. D. Vance is the VP pick, and I think every person who pays close attention has got to be thrilled by that.

And if you don’t know much about J. D. Vance, I’m not even going to make a case for J. D. Vance. I’m going to tell you what I just saw, which is that every bad person I’ve ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against J.D. Vance.

And I do think the negative case is often more powerful, because I know of myself, I do not think I’m a particularly good person. I have strong reasons for feeling that way. I don’t always think that my side is right. I know for a fact I have been wrong many, many times. And I hope to correct and be honest about my error.

So it’s not like I think that, you know, always, you know, God’s always on my side. Sometimes I’m not on God’s side. But I definitely know who’s representing the other side. It’s a lot easier to tell who the people who are only in it because they like, I don’t know, killing other people in pointless wars.

Like, I know who those people are, and their odor is so powerful that I can smell one when he walks in the room. And every single one of those people in a line that would extend from Milwaukee to Chicago was lined up over the last week to knife J. D. Vance.

Not on personal grounds, I mean, he’s a perfectly nice guy, he’s like one of the only members of the Senate with a happy marriage. True.

But because they thought he would be harder to manipulate and slightly less enthusiastic about killing people. That’s it. That he would be an impediment to their exercising power. And boy, they went after him in a way I’ve just kind of never seen. Which I think happens every day in Washington. I just don’t have advantage on it because I’m far, far away and grateful to be.