Tucker Carlson Exposes Mark Cuban's Hypocrisy On Ukraine Aid

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Tucker Carlson confronted billionaire Mark Cuban over his hypocrisy on Ukraine, blasting him for backing taxpayer funding while refusing to spend any of his own fortune.

The viral clash took place Monday at the 2025 All-In Summit during a seminar titled “How to Save America,” hosted by David Sacks and others.

When asked about U.S. funding for Ukraine, Cuban voiced partial support, saying:

“Half my family is Ukrainian … and so, you know, personally, I think we should help. But I don’t have a studied answer for you.”

That prompted Carlson to ask bluntly:

“How much money have you sent to Ukraine?”

“None,” Cuban admitted.

“Oh, so what do you mean by we? You’re the one whose family’s from Ukraine. Why don’t you send them a billion dollars?” Carlson shot back.

Cuban then tried to pivot, claiming that he was trying to “fix healthcare.”

Carlson swiftly countered: “Why don’t you fix their healthcare? If you’re, like, so deep, if you think we need to help, why don’t you start? How about you first?”

“I noticed that’s never even an option for anybody. It’s like we need to help. That’s not what charity is. Forcing other people to help is not charity,” Carlson added.

The exchange has since gone viral, coming amid ongoing debate over foreign funding while Americans continue to struggle at home.

A growing bloc of Republicans has opposed sending more money to Ukraine, a country long plagued by corruption and mismanagement.

Despite this, the U.S. has spent a staggering $130 billion on the Eastern European country, according to the German Kiel Institute.

Watch the full exchange below: