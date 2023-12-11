Tucker Carlson Launches Streaming Subscription Service

Tucker Carlson has launched a new streaming service, the Tucker Carlson Network, which costs $9 per month (with a $6/month introductory price to become a 'founding member').

The former Fox News host's network features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, commentary and early access to tickets for future live events.

"We've been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now. We're launching a brand-new thing very soon," Carlson said in a Saturday post on X.

On Monday, Carlson's network posted a preview of what's to come:

His social media person is already off to a good start:

Carlson, who parted ways with Fox in April, has been releasing interviews on X, which have included Donald Trump, Victor Orban, Javier Milei, Ice Cube, Devon Archer, Andrew Tate, Alex Jones, and many more. And we should note, these interviews often pull better numbers than Fox News' primetime lineup, while the losers at Fox attempt to badger presidential candidates into shilling for more Ukraine funds.

