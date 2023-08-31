Tucker Warns Of Trump Assassination, Hot War With Russia

Tucker Carlson says that if legal efforts to block Donald Trump from running for president again fails, the next steps could be assassination and a hot war with Russia to maintain power and unite the population.

"No one will say that but I don't know how you can't reach that conclusion. Do you know what I mean? They have decided, permanent Washington and both parties, have decided that there's something about Trump that's so threatening to them, they just can't have it," Carlson said on the Adam Carolla show.

"If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work, what's next? Graph it out, man. We are speeding towards assassination, obviously," he continued.

"Once you start indicting your political opponents, you know that you have to win or else they're going to indict you if they win. So they can't lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They're not going to do Covid again, I know everyone on the right is afraid they're going to do Covid and mask mandates -- they can't do that. They're already been exposed. That won't work," he continued. "What are they going to do? They're going to go to war with Russia is what they're going to do. There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia in this next year."

And what might precipitate WW3? According to Carlson, "I think we could Tonkin Gulf our way into it where all of a sudden missiles land in Poland and "the Russians did it" and we're going to war. I could see that happening very easily."

Carlson then urged the GOP-held Senate to rally behind de-escalation, particularly in Ukraine, arguing that the stakes have never been higher for avoiding an apocalyptic scenario.

Carlson also opined on former president Barack Obama, who the former Fox News host says was smoking crack and having sex with men, but the media was too afraid to report it ahead of the 2008 presidential election.

Carlson was referring to repeated claims by a man named Larry Sinclair, who maintains that Obama bought and smoked cocaine before they had sex in 1999.

"A guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said "I'll sign an affidavit" and he did, "I'll do a lie detector" and he did," said Carlson. "'I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him", that was obviously true."

According to Tucker, nobody dared repeat the accusation due to threats from the Obama campaign.

"'Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign," he said. "So, they didn't report on it."

"It’s not going to change the world that Barack Obama likes dudes, I think this was well-known," Carlson continued, adding that Obama himself acknowledged his gay impulses in a letter to a former girlfriend.

Tucker Carlson on How the Media Covered for Obama's "Personal Pleasures" in 2008.



He said, "In 2008 it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack and a guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said..."pic.twitter.com/Nnv1m7ORAV — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 30, 2023

