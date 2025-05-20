Tulsi On Fauci's Role In Funding COVID Pandemic: "Is It Any Wonder He Sought A Preemptive Pardon?"

Via American Greatness,

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Megyn Kelly that one reason Dr. Anthony Fauci sought a preemptive pardon before Joe Biden left the White House is because he lied under oath about helping fund the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gabbard recounted the numerous times that Fauci denied providing funding for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) while being questioned under oath by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

“So is it any wonder that he sought a preemptive pardon for anything during a certain period of time by President Biden before he left office,” Gabbard asked.

In the five years since the pandemic first began, the official story that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated in a Wuhan wet market has been gradually walked back by members of the media, the intelligence community and the government.

The most likely origin of the virus, according to Kelly, is from a lab leak at the WIV where research was being performed on bat coronaviruses.

Earlier this month, the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China released a white paper claiming that the U.S. was trying to “shift the blame” for the virus to China, even as Chinese officials accused the U.S. of potentially being the origin point of the virus.

Gabbard said she has not yet read the white paper but maintains that the postmortem on the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over.

Gabbard explained, “I created… the Directors Initiative Group that is focused on investigating a number of the president’s top priorities and the things that the American people really deserve and want to know the truth about. The origins of COVID-19 is one of them… [and] a lot of the work that has been done is on covid.gov.”

Gabbard has also teamed up with Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Jay Bhattacharya to find the specific link between gain-of-function research being done by the Wuhan Lab and its partnership with U.S. nonprofit Ecohealth Alliance.

If that link can be established, it would directly link Fauci, through Ecohealth Alliance, to funding the research that gave us Covid-19.

This could open up new possibilities of criminal prosecution of Fauci at the state level as well as the possibility of Biden’s autopen-signed pardon being revoked.