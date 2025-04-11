Tulsi Gabbard Drops Two Huge Bombshells

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard made a startling revelation during an open cabinet meeting Wednesday, announcing that she has evidence that electronic voting machines have been tampered with to manipulate the results of past US elections.

“I’ve got a long list of things that we’re investigating. We have the best going after this, election integrity being one of them,” Gabbard stated.

“We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time,” she continued.

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard just announced at the Cabinet meeting that her office has obtained evidence of massive vulnerabilities on voting machines that allow hackers to flip votes. WHOAH!!!



"We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers… pic.twitter.com/3KGuyyO60n — George (@BehizyTweets) April 10, 2025

Gabbard emphasised that the evidence shows that machines are “vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast.”

She told President Trump that the finding “further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections.”

It seems the ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right again.

They made a whole TV show about stealing an election using voting machines (Scandal), and people still think it’s “fictional”



They tell you what they do before they do it (karmic law) — cheez (@relaxiiiN) April 10, 2025

For years, Democrats blatantly told us that voting machines were rigging elections. We didn't listen until they pulled off the fraud of 2020.



Now, the whole intelligence apparatus led by Tulsi Gabbard is investigating the machines. SO GOOD!

pic.twitter.com/lCOq03AkrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) April 10, 2025

Gabbard also announced that she is about to make public a huge amount of information relating to the assassinations of RFK, and MLK Jr.

BREAKING – Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announces a major incoming file dump on the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and MLK Jr. pic.twitter.com/2POmPelOfP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 10, 2025

Gabbard followed up on the comments in a Fox News interview, also noting she has teams of people scouring FBI and CIA warehouses looking for hidden documents on the JFK assassination.

Tulsi Gabbard drops a bombshell, confirming that her team is working to uncover long-hidden JFK as*assination files that were buried with the hope they'd never be found.



Many of these documents were never even scanned and have been sitting untouched in boxes at the National… pic.twitter.com/hq7KKv0Plj — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 10, 2025

