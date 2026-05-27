Tulsi Gabbard To Go Nuclear On Deep State Before Leaving ODNI

Last week, Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's Director of National Intelligence, announced she will step down on June 30 to care for her husband, Abraham, who has been diagnosed with what she called "an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

"My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote in her resignation letter. "I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Since taking the position of DNI, Gabbard has moved aggressively to overhaul the intelligence community, trying to root out the politicization and corruption, including exposing the deep state’s war on President Trump.

Gabbard revoked the security clearances of officials found to have "abused public trust," shut down DEI programs across the intelligence community, and redirected its focus toward foreign terrorist organizations.

Gabbard also prioritized transparency, and by May 2026, Gabbard had overseen the declassification of more than 500,000 pages of previously secret government documents.

Those documents span an almost surreal range of American history: assassination records on President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.; files connected to Amelia Earhart's 1937 disappearance; and Biden administration documents detailing the federal government's "Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism."

She also pushed the declassification of materials she argues expose the full mechanics of the Russia investigation, which her office says proved that the Obama administration weaponized intelligence to undermine Trump's 2016 campaign.

She may be leaving, but between now and her final day as DNI, Gabbard intends to make her departure felt by the deep state.

Gabbard plans to release findings from a string of sensitive investigations in weekly installments.

These revelations will include declassifications covering the Havana Syndrome, the origins of COVID-19, the alleged weaponization of the federal government under recent Democrat administrations, and the 2020 presidential election.

In her resignation letter to Trump, Gabbard pledged to stay focused on the mission.

"I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum," she wrote. "It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI."

Trump responded to Gabbard’s resignation on Truth Social.

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th," he wrote, noting Abraham's diagnosis.

He added, "I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever.”

He praised Gabbard’s tenure, saying she has "done an incredible job, and we will miss her."

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as Acting DNI.

However, the Trump administration now faces a real procedural challenge in confirming a permanent replacement. Tensions between the White House and Senate Republicans have been running hot in the wake of Trump's endorsements of primary challengers against Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

With one month left in office, Gabbard has made her intentions clear. The secrets that the deep state hoped wouldn’t see the light of day will all be coming out before she walks out the door.