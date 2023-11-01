Tulsi Gabbard: LGBTQ+ Activists At Pro-Palestine Marches "Don't Understand" Islamists Want To Kill Them

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Former Democratic Representative Tusi Gabbard has called out the hypocrisy of LGBTQ+ activists attending pro-Palestine marches alongside radical Islamists who literally want gay and trans people to be murdered.

Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s show Tuesday, Gabbard noted that “Democrats, they have called people like me an Islamophobe for many years just for speaking the truth about radical Islam. About the threat that this Islamism poses to the freedom and peace of security of the American people and people around the world.”

Gabbard continued, “we are so concerned about Biden’s open borders and the fact that we have got millions of people coming in who are not vetted in any way, shape, or form who have not been checked.”

Ingraham interjected, “they say you can’t call it a clash of civilisations, why not? It is a clash of civilizations. No women’s rights. No belief in pluralism. The dignity of the individual. Free expression. None of that. That’s not on the table.”

The former Congresswoman replied, “And that is the hypocrisy of seeing these LGBTQIA activists out there holding and waving the trans flags combined with the Palestinian flag.”

“That’s a new level of stupid,” Ingraham asserted.

Gabbard replied, “They don’t know and understand what this Islamist ideology is, this radical Islam ideology where they actually want to kill people. They want to kill those people specifically.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

