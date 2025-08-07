Tulsi Gabbard "Not Surprised" Establishment Media Is Silent On Russia Hoax Bombshells

Via VigilantFox.com

DNI Tulsi Gabbard just called out the mainstream press for going quiet on the newly declassified revelations that EXPOSE the full extent of the Russia Hoax.

According to Gabbard, this silence is no coincidence.

“I’m not surprised for a few reasons.”

“Primary of which, many of these mainstream media outlets were the ones who—John Brennan and his people, and James Clapper and his people, leaked to almost immediately after that, Obama-directed National Security Council meeting.”

“Weeks before that assessment was completed. And actually even before it had really begun being drafted.”

She said the media didn’t question a thing.

“In many cases, you know, they printed…these mainstream media outlets printed exactly what they were told to print, without any kind of vetting or like, hmmm…okay, was this always the assessment? Or can you give us any evidence that this is true?”

“None of it. Because it didn’t exist.”

“These are mainstream media outlets that went on to repeat and build up and really advance and propagate this lie that was created by President Obama and his administration and went on to win awards for it.”

Pulitzer Prizes….for lies.