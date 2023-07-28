Turley Unleashed: Hunter Biden’s Judge Raised The One Question The White House Most Fears

Authored by Steve Straub via The Federalist Papers,

Watch as Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley reveals why Democrats are now panicking over Hunter Biden, and the question of whether he is, or is not, a foreign agent.

Turley: Hunter Biden’s Judge Raised the Question the W.H. Most Fears, Was He A Foreign Agent and For What Purpose? pic.twitter.com/RxZnpHuDWr — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 27, 2023

“I think part of the problem is they really did want to cap out the case.”

“The Department of Justice wanted to cap this investigation. But they didn’t want to say that it was now over.”

“From the very beginning, the Hunter Biden team said this is a close-out plea agreement. There would be nothing left to investigate.”

“But the Department of Justice is telling Congress we’re not going to give you these witnesses or these documents because there’s an ongoing investigation.

“You can’t do both things when a judge is asking you to specifically address whether this is a close-out or a continuing investigation…”

“This is a big problem. This was all supposed to be scripted. It was all supposed to be easy. And now it is off script and it is anything but easy.

“Because the judge just raised the one charge that the White House most fears which is the chance that Hunter was a foreign agent. And if he was a foreign agent, the question is foreign agent for who and for what purpose?”

“The president was that purpose. If you’re influence peddling, it’s influence over the president. So if you go for FARA, it’s going to bring all of this stuff in.”

“Including some of these tax accounts for 2014 and 15 that the Department of Justice allowed to run, allowed the statute of limitations to expire.”

“All of that can get boot strapped into a FARA issue. The whole purpose of this deal is collapsing as we’re watching it. And it’s taken Washington by utter surprise. I was on the Hill talking with members and everyone was floored.”