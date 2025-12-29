Turning Point USA Endorses Vance For President In 2028

Turning Point USA has endorsed Vice President JD Vance as the 48th president of the United States for the 2028 election.

The conservative organization’s CEO, Erika Kirk, announced the endorsement at the group’s annual AmericaFest conference last week in Arizona.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she said.

Her late husband, Charlie Kirk, co-founded Turning Point USA before he was killed in October.

The Epoch Times' Jackson Richman has reached out to the vice president’s office for comment.

Vance has not announced a run for the White House but is widely expected to do so.

He said in November that he would discuss a presidential push with President Donald Trump after the 2026 midterms.

“We’re gonna win the midterms. We’re gonna do everything that we can to win the midterms,” he told Fox News in an interview. “And then after that, I’m gonna sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it.”

Vance said in October that his focus is on being vice president and supporting Trump’s agenda.

“My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president,” he told The New York Post. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then.”

Turning Point USA plans to visit all of Iowa’s 99 counties in support of Vance.

“He’s the clear-cut leader by a lot. This isn’t highly competitive. He’s the vice president of the United States,” Tyler Bower, chief operating officer of Turning Point USA, told ABC News. “We want to vocalize early that we are leading the recruiting and preparation effort in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada for JD,” he added.

Vance spoke at AmericaFest but did not respond to Turning Point USA’s endorsement of him. He addressed the need for conservatives to be united.

“President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless self-defeating purity tests,” he said.

“Every American is invited. We don’t care if you’re white or black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring or somewhere in between.

“Charlie invited all of us here for a reason because he believed that each of us, all of us, had something worth saying,” added Vance.

“And he trusted all of you to make your own judgment. And we have far more important work to do than canceling each other.”