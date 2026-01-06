Two Caribbean Nations Agree To Accept Asylum Seekers From US

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Caribbean nations of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda announced on Jan. 5 that they agreed to take in third-country nationals who entered the United States illegally.

An undated photograph of Rendezvous Bay, Antigua. Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the island nation has entered into an “internal agreement” with the United States that would allow illegal immigrants to be deported to Dominica in cases where the individuals cannot be returned to their home countries due to safety concerns.

Dominica has been in talks with the United States following U.S. President Donald Trump’s Dec. 16, 2025, proclamation that imposed “partial restrictions and entry limitations” on its citizens.

“Dominica has been engaged in ongoing dialogue with the United States on matters of mutual interest, and an agreement has been reached on one of the primary areas of collaboration,” Skerrit said during a news conference.

Skerrit stated that during talks, the U.S. State Department acknowledged that no “violent individuals” or illegal immigrants who pose national security threats should be sent to Dominica.

The Dominican leader did not provide details on when the discussion with the State Department occurred and when transfers could occur.

Skerrit said the move would help to protect Dominican citizens’ access to “lawful travel, education, employment, and family connections” in the United States while also strengthening his nation’s cooperation with the U.S. government.

“I believe this will further deepen our longstanding relationship and signal clearly that Dominica remains a willing and reliable partner of the United States in our region,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda officials said the country has signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding proposed by the United States on the possible acceptance of “a very limited number” of third-country nationals, including refugees.

The United States has sought cooperation in transferring illegal immigrants who cannot be returned to their home countries due to safety reasons, according to Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister’s Office.

The government said under the memorandum of understanding that the island nation would not take in anyone with a criminal record and would only accept third-country nationals who are “already present in the United States” and have passed the necessary intelligence vetting and national security assessments.

The Caribbean nation, also listed in Trump’s Dec. 16, 2025, proclamation, said it has been in talks with U.S. officials to restore normal visa issuance and renewals for its citizens.

The U.S. State Department has not released a statement regarding the agreements and did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

The White House said in a fact sheet that Trump imposed visa restrictions on nationals from Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and several other countries, citing “severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” needed to protect national security and public safety.