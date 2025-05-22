Two Israeli Embassy Staff Members Gunned Down Outside Jewish Museum In D.C.

Late Wednesday evening there is currently a massive ongoing police response in northwest Washington DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum, after gunfire erupted just outside which killed two staff members of the Israeli Embassy.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed in a post on X. "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share."

The shooting occurred across the street from the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which is located very near to the museum, and Israeli embassy officials are working with local law enforcement and the FBI.

It has further been confirmed that the Israeli ambassador is safe, and was not involved in the incident, and was not present at the time of the shooting.

Underscoring the seriousness of the killings, which appear to have targeted an event which took place at the Jewish Museum, US Attorney General Pam Bondi amd acting US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro are currently on the scene in the aftermath.

🚨BREAKING: Israeli diplomat and companion fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., gunman reportedly yelled “Free Palestine!” pic.twitter.com/nHMVK0fCcL — Liberty Watch (@LibertyWatchHQ) May 22, 2025

Ted Deutch, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, has described that his organization was hosting an event at the museum and has issued an initial statement:

"We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue." "At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has also issued a statement calling it a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism":

The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against… pic.twitter.com/mVyXHjGyxU — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 22, 2025

Reports say that a suspect may be in custody, but it is unclear as the security situation is fluid amid the ongoing emergency response.

One man and one woman were shot and killed outside of an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The suspect in the shooting has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Chicago, Washington, D.C. Police Chief Pam Smith said. "Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC," the spokesperson at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Tal Naim Cohen, said in a statement on Wednesday night. --ABC News

There are unconfirmed reports that a gunmen screamed "free Palestine" and opened fire:

❗️Suspect opened FIRE before screaming ‘Free Palestine’ — reports



Police have suspect in custody https://t.co/bWKjii0Hon pic.twitter.com/6F8v9S7e0x — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2025

Houman David Hemmati, who is connected to the event at the Jewish Museum, writes on X:

Chaotic scene tonight inside Washington DC Capitol Jewish Museum where, just outside, 2 people (potentially Israeli diplomatic) who may have been attending an American Jewish Committee Young Diplomats event (one I organized years ago) shot & killed.

Tensions have been running high following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration that a new phase of the Gaza War has begun, dubbed 'Operation Gideon's Chariots' - which aims to fully eradicate Hamas and end in a full Israeli military takeover of the Gaza Strip.

Is this a return to a horrific summer of love?... amid boiling geopolitical tensions which threaten to erupt in a city near you.