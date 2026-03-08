Two Radicals Arrested After Targeting Anti-Islam NYC Protest With Shrapnel-Packed Devices

Update: The FBI is on the case now too...

An NYPD spokeswoman said two counterprotesters, identified as 18-year-old Amir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Nick, threw improvised devices at demonstrators participating in a "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City" protest. Both suspects were arrested shortly after the incident.

BREAKING: NYPD ID'S both suspects after attempted bomb attack on outside Gracie Mansion.



Device is Jar wrapped in black tape with NUTS BOLT AND SCREWES and fuse inside.



Video shows second suspect pass bomb along to another,

second suspect being arrested by the NYPD outside… pic.twitter.com/7AITGeggwc — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 7, 2026

“Let’s import 30,000,000 million more mongrel Muslims from the 3rd world” 😳😳



These poor NYPD officers also had their lives flash before their eyes!!!! pic.twitter.com/srH1qpngVw — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) March 7, 2026

"Then, at approximately 12:38 p.m., a counterprotester identified as 18-year-old Amir Balat lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area. It landed in the crosswalk at East 87th Street and East End Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it traveled through the air. It struck a barrier a few feet from police officers and extinguished itself," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference on Saturday evening.

🅱️ BREAKING: Two identified suspects, 18-year-old Amir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Nick, allegedly threw a shrapnel-packed explosive device while shouting "Allahu Akbar" at Jake Lang's anti-Muslim protest outside Gracie Mansion, but the bomb failed to detonate. pic.twitter.com/NSwf481fLD — Bella (@stockbella) March 8, 2026

Tisch said Balat targeted right-wing activist Jake Lang with "devices smaller than a football, which appeared to be jars wrapped in black tape containing nuts, bolts, and screws, along with a hobby fuse that could be lit."

NYPD says two suspects — Amir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Nick, 19 — were identified after two improvised devices were thrown during a protest outside Gracie Mansion, the NYC mayor’s official residence, in Manhattan.



One device contained nails and bolts but failed to detonate. No… pic.twitter.com/DuVZ2mZ22F — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) March 8, 2026

She continued, "At this time, we do not yet know whether these were functional improvised explosive devices or hoax devices. The bomb squad is analyzing them further."

MUSLIMS IN NYC TRIED TO ASSASSINATE ME WITH A FUCKING NAIL BOMB!!!!!! 😳😳😳



Zoom in and look at all the NAILS, SCREWS, BOLTS!!!



We need TOTAL REMIGRATION NOW!! pic.twitter.com/D9tEFOCoME — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) March 7, 2026

Far-left Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasted the protest as "despicable and Islamophobic," but there was no condemnation of the two suspects who threw a shrapnel-packed explosive device while shouting "Allahu Abar."

The Atlantic was forced to come to this realization last fall.

And now we know why.

"There seems to be much confusion about yesterday's event where two Muslim teenagers yelled "Allahu Akbar" and threw bombs at right wing protesters in front of Zohran Mamdani's Gracie Mansion. Had these bombs detonated, it would have clearly fit the textbook definition of Islamic terrorism. Unfortunately, the majority of NYC politicians and journalists are so far-left that they cannot acknowledge such facts, so the reporting either focuses on the right-wing extremist protest, leaves out that the bomb-throwing Muslim men yelled "Allahu Akbar," or twists the story into a complete lie that right-wing protesters brought a bomb to Gracie Mansion because Islamophobia," an NGO researcher with focus in the NYC ecosystem told us.

This is the face of open borders.

This is the face of terrorism.

This is the face of radical Islam in America.

This is what Joe Biden did to our country.



Radical Islam is not compatible with Western Civilization. pic.twitter.com/8WvPjwDAFS — J (@JayTC53) March 8, 2026

Let's recall that one week ago, a nationalized citizen with a "Property of Allah" shirt opened fire at an Austin, Texas bar, killing 3 and wounding 14 others.