Chicago's reputation for violent mayhem was elevated on Friday night, as two women were shot at a White Sox game.

The Sox were hosting the Oakland Athletics in front of an announced crowd of 21,906 when gunfire erupted in the left field bleachers. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 26-year-old woman was grazed in the abdomen, according to Chicago police. The 42-year-old was listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the 26-year-old declined treatment. There was no immediate indication if the resilient 26-year-old rubbed dirt on it.

"It happened just two rows in front of me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," witness Tom Miller told Chicago's ABC7. "There were at least two of 'em in a row that got hit...and all of a sudden security was there and they kicked us out."

The White Sox announced a postgame concert was canceled due to "technical issues"

Some spectators told ABC7 that the gunfire seemed to result from an argument between two men. However, in a statement issued after the game, the host team said "White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind" and also said "it is unclear...whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark." The statement conjures possibilities that the women were hit by a stray round from the mean streets or an accidental discharge from inside the stadium.

According to the crime-focused website CWB Chicago, the two fans were struck by a bullet fired from a mile away.

"That's the current line of thinking among Chicago cops tasked with investigating the incident, which unfolded a little before 7:30 p.m. as the Sox were blistered by the Oakland Athletics," CWB said.

CWB Chicago said around the time of the incident at Guaranteed Rate Field Stadium, a "gunfire detector alerted to nine rounds fired in a back yard in the 300 block of West 42nd Place ... or about mile due south of the ballpark."

The incident happened occurred around the third inning. Perhaps because shootings are business-as-usual in Chicago, the game went on without any notice to attendees.

The same can't be said for a postgame concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Rob Base as part of an "I Love the 90s Tour." Video displays at the stadium announced the concert was canceled "due to technical issues." It wasn't immediately clear if there were really production problems, or if the Sox were using poetic license to refer to the bloody crime scene in the bleachers.

Either way, the cancellation sparked hearty, enduring boos and chants of "SELL THE TEAM" from White Sox fans who'd endured a lopsided 12-4 loss by the 50-79 Sox and were hanging on for the music to at least end their evening on a positive note. The cancellation wasn't announced until the game was over -- and the shooting wasn't announced at all.