"Two Words... Tucker Carlson": Greg Gutfeld Gores Fox After Musk Blasts Activist Advertisers

Greg Gutfeld just took a major shot at his employer, Fox News, saying what we all knew: Tucker Carlson, the highest-rated on-air host in television history, was fired due to pressure from special interest groups.

While discussing Elon Musk's "fuck you" moment over advertiser attempts to blackmail the billionaire, Gutfeld joked that it would be like "extorting Jerry Nadler with salad, or blackmailing sports fans by threatening to cancel PBS."

He then said that Musk was the last man standing against "the censorship-industrial complex, which is made up of government, media and tech forces."

Then, Gutfeld stated what we've all suspected since it happened...

"He [Musk] realizes that advertisers have no spine and can be easily cowed by special interest groups in cahoots with political allies – if you don’t believe me I got two words for ya – Tucker Carlson."

Watch (h/t Modernity.news):

Carlson says 'global freedom hinges on Musk and X'

Meanwhile, in an interview with VC David Sacks, Tucker Carlson says he thinks that the fate of free speech hinges on X.

"I'm worried about the pressure being brought to bear on X because it's the only huge international free speech platform with hundreds of millions of people," said Carlson, adding "The existence of X where anyone around the world can get for free a whole range of opinions that aren't controlled — that changes everything."

Tucker Carlson Says Global Freedom Hinges on the Success of @ElonMusk & @X



"I'm worried about the pressure being brought to bear on X because it's the only huge international free speech platform with hundreds of millions of people."



"The existence of X where anyone around the… pic.twitter.com/WRK7tHrT9X — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 2, 2023

Watch the full interview below: