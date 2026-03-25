Two Years Later, No Key Bridge As Maryland Dems Focus On Tampons In Men's Bathrooms

The two-year anniversary of the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the Port of Baltimore is on Thursday.

Gubernatorial candidate Ed Hale criticized Democrats in the one-party-ruled state for their inability to properly manage the reconstruction of the Key Bridge, which is critical to the port and local economy and regional supply chains across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Hale described the Democrats as exhibiting a "failure of leadership" and cited "unacceptable delays" in rebuilding one of Maryland's major freight networks, which links to broader regional supply chains.

"Two years. And what do the people of this community have to show for it?" Hale asked reporters earlier.

He said, "As a Maryland developer, I know what it takes to move projects forward. These delays are unacceptable, and Maryland families and businesses are paying the price every single day."

Two years later. Where is the bridge?

It's now been 2 years since Key Bridge fell in Baltimore. This is how much is rebuilt: pic.twitter.com/Gnc7uslGjq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Maryland Democrats in Annapolis have prioritized providing "appropriately sized tampons" for men's bathrooms while advancing a failed left-wing agenda that has sparked a massive exodus of residents, as the state's fiscal status deteriorates.

Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R) EMBARESSES Democrats who want to force "appropriately sized tampons" into men's bathrooms.



Szeliga: "I've never heard of such a thing... what do you consider appropriate???"pic.twitter.com/jjasHIMtRE https://t.co/gsjXEzXVre — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2026

Baltimore City is broken. Maryland is broken. This is the direct result of one-party-ruled, left-wing politicians who masquerade as competent managers but are, in fact, incompetent DEI activists.

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