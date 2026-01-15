UK BANS Dutch Commentator For Criticizing Starmer While Welcoming Illegal Migrant Hordes

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Under Keir Starmer’s Labour government, the UK has become a dystopian nightmare where criticizing the Prime Minister gets you banned from entry. Meanwhile, boatloads of illegal migrants wash across the Channel daily, rewarded with hotel stays and taxpayer-funded perks.

Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek learned this the hard way when her travel authorization was revoked just days after calling out Starmer’s hypocrisy on immigration and free speech.

This blatant act of political censorship highlights Labour’s twisted priorities: protect the establishment narrative at all costs, even as unchecked migration erodes British sovereignty and burdens citizens.

Vlaardingerbroek, a 29-year-old Dutch lawyer, political commentator, and activist, has built a reputation for her outspoken criticism of mass immigration, globalism, and threats to Western culture. Formerly affiliated with the Netherlands’ Forum for Democracy party, she advocates for “remigration” policies to preserve national identity and has amassed a large following on social media for her unfiltered takes on Europe’s migration crisis. As such, her views have made her a target for leftist regimes eager to silence dissent.

The UK government informed Eva “Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conducive to the public good.”

The post she referenced slammed Starmer directly: “Keir Starmer wants to crack down on X under the pretense of “women’s safety”, whilst he’s the one allowing the ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant rape gangs. Evil, despicable man.”

“I’ve become a victim of two tier justice and Keir Starmer is a TYRANT!”

Meanwhile Starmer recently announced that one of his top priorities was getting an anti-white Egyptian extremist to the UK and was “delighted” to “welcome”‘” him:

Despite el-Fattah’s vile history – including posts like “fucking hate white people … a blight on the earth they are” and calls for “random shooting of white males” – Starmer celebrated his return to the UK.

As we higlighted, el-Fattah has praised Osama bin Laden, denied the Holocaust, and urged violence against police and Zionists. Yet Labour bent over backward to import this hate-monger, exposing their contempt for British values.

As Vlaardingerbroek’s ban made headlines, recent reports confirm the UK’s borders remain a sieve. In the first week of January 2026 alone, dozens braved sub-zero temperatures to cross the Channel in small boats, adding to the over 41,000 arrivals in 2025 – the second-highest year on record. These migrants are often housed in hotels at taxpayer expense, with costs soaring to £8 million per day, while British families struggle.

The Home Office plans to evict some from hotels by spring 2026, but with crossings continuing unabated – 32 detected in the first five days of the year – the system is overwhelmed. Labour’s “one in, one out” scheme faltered when the first 2026 return flight to France was cancelled, leaving more invaders to stay.

This ties into deeper rot. A former aide to Starmer recently blew the whistle on a “deep state” – a “political perma-class” of insiders, NGOs, and lobbyists – controlling the government and obsessing over fringe issues like el-Fattah’s case while ignoring voter concerns.

The former aide Paul Ovenden described it as a “stakeholder state” that shifts power “away from voters and towards groups with the time, money and institutional access to make themselves too important to ignore.”

Ovenden slammed policies that “import antisemitic Islamists who wish us harm” and treat “British citizenship as a scrap of paper.” This blob forces the government to “row with muffled oars” to appease campaign groups and regulators, sidelining secure borders.

The reason for Vlaardingerbroek’s ban is clear. Her call for “remigration” of immigrants made her persona non grata. And the Labour government’s message is clear: Dissent against open borders and leftist agendas? You’re out. But if you’re an illegal crosser or hate-spewing extremist, welcome aboard – hotel room included.

This hypocrisy must end. Brits deserve a government that puts citizens first, secures borders, and defends free speech against the deep state’s grip. Until then, the invasion continues, and patriots like Vlaardingerbroek pay the price.

