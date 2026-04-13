UK Bans Pretend "Stepsister" Porn Months After Actual Muslim Incest Protections

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The British government has banned “step” porn, where the porn stars pretend to be related in a scripted format. Meanwhile, a bill earlier this year to ban first cousin marriage was rejected.

The crackdown targets consenting adults role-playing taboo family scenarios, including step-family tropes.

Offenders face prison time, and platforms must block UK access or face Ofcom fines. It’s sold as “protecting children” and aligning online rules with offline laws.

Ban on step incest porn and 'barely legal' content in government climbdownhttps://t.co/FrwZcknX8v — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 10, 2026

Yet the same government draws a firm line at stopping the real thing when it involves actual blood relatives.

🚨 UK GOVERNMENT IS OFFICIALLY INSANE



The UK has just banned people from watching porn that features “step-family” members.



Yet the same government still refuses to ban actual cousin-on-cousin incest.



Let that sink in.



They’re more concerned about fictional step-relatives on… pic.twitter.com/uzDk4REppS — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) April 11, 2026

First-cousin marriage remains fully legal in the UK. A Tory MP’s bill to prohibit it was blocked. Successive governments, including the current one, have opted for “education” and genetic counselling instead of legislation.

An NHS report last year even highlighted supposed “benefits” of first-cousin marriage – stronger family networks and economic stability – before being quietly pulled after public backlash.

UK health agency cites ‘benefits’ of first-cousin marriage in bizarre report, unsurprisingly sparks outrage https://t.co/NrYLqX4BxE pic.twitter.com/r3zpJ7nW8N — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2025

Critics have repeatedly pointed out that such unions are far more common in certain Muslim communities, particularly among British Pakistani groups where rates have historically hit 40-55 percent in places like Bradford.

Many argue that’s precisely why Westminster refuses to touch the issue with a bargepole – cultural sensitivity trumps public health data showing doubled risks of serious birth defects, genetic disorders, and long-term strain on the NHS.

🇬🇧 “They did a study in Bradford, UK where there’s a high propensity of Cousin marriage and they found - that first Cousin babies had doubled the chance of a recessive gene disorder”



“Higher infant mortality rates, kidney and liver problems, developmental disorders”



“Many… pic.twitter.com/adIz5lVY4l — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 16, 2026

Meanwhile, the porn ban isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s the latest incremental step in a broader push that funnels users through age-verification gateways. Those systems don’t stop at blocking “step” content or barely-legal role-play. They lay the groundwork for something far more permanent.

As we previously detailed, Apple is already forcing iPhone users in the U.K. to prove age with ID or lose unrestricted internet access:

Similar pressures are mounting on phones and devices across the board:

The UK government’s plans for newborn digital IDs show the endgame: cradle-to-grave tracking dressed up as child protection:

This is classic nanny-state sleight of hand. Ban the pretend taboo to justify scanning everyone’s ID at the digital door, while the real taboo that carries measurable human costs gets waved through for political reasons.

Fictional step-siblings on a screen? Criminal. Actual cousin marriages producing children with elevated health risks? Carry on, just don’t film it.

The message to the public is unmistakable: your private fantasies are the state’s business, but protecting future generations from documented genetic harm is not – especially if it risks offending key voting blocs.

Britain’s ruling class has its priorities exactly backwards. While they lecture the public on online harms and roll out surveillance-by-stealth, they leave untouched practices that clash with basic Western norms of family and child welfare.

Freedom isn’t protected by banning role-play; it’s eroded when governments pick and choose which realities to ignore for the sake of political convenience.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.