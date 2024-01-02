UK Church Replaces "Husband And Wife" With More "Inclusive" Terms

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Methodist Church in the UK has issued an ‘inclusive language’ guide, advising followers to refrain from using terms such as ‘husband’, ‘wife’, ‘brother’, and ‘sister’, reasoning that some people might find them “hurtful”.

The Christian Post reports that the guide lists extensive categories of people with whom Methodists are advised to use “sensitive and inclusive” language when addressing minorities that have been “marginalised and/or demonised by common culture.”

The guide notes that “As Christians, we need to have the courage for conversations that can sometimes be difficult, to recognise that we sometimes exclude people, to listen with humility, to repent of any hurtful language and to take care with how we listen and what we say or write, in the Spirit of Christ.”

It continues, “There is infinite variety in the way that God’s creation is expressed in human life. This is worth bearing in mind as we speak and write. Terminology such as ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ may sound inoffensive but it makes assumptions about a family or personal life that is not the reality for many people.”

It adds that “The words ‘parent,’ ‘partner’, and ‘child’ are a good place to start. ‘Carer’ is also a neutral yet understandable way to refer to the primary carer of a child, who may or may not be their parent.”

The Methodist newspeak guide also clarifies that “Language such as ‘brothers and sisters,’ while intended to be inclusive and friendly, doesn’t take into account our non-binary friends.”

It further states that “using a person’s chosen pronouns is helpful as it honours their identity.”

The guide also encourages congregations to “share your own pronouns in conversation,” before directing them to radical leftist LGBTQ+ activist groups, including Stonewall and GLAAD, as well as TikTok trans-activist Jeffrey Marsh, who was recently accused of sexually grooming children.

British Old Catholic cleric and conservative commentator Father Calvin Robinson slammed the Methodist Church over the guidance, noting “This is not Christianity. It is Critical Theories: ‘smash heteronormativity.’ It is no longer enough to acknowledge disordered lifestyles. Everything normative and ordered must be demolished for fear of causing offense.”

“Critical Theories is neo-Marxism,” he continued, adding “It is a communist ideology, antithetical to the Christian faith. It is not possible to be a communist *and* a Christian. One must make a choice. Embrace the ways of this trendy yet toxic ideology, or embrace God’s order.”

While the Methodist Church is of Protestant denomination, the Catholic Church of England has also become so infested with wokery to the point that it has considered dropping the phrase “our Father” from the start of the Lord’s Prayer, and instructing clergy to refrain from using male pronouns when talking about God.

Some churches have gone as far as erasing references to the nativity and Jesus in a Christmas carol and replacing them with a celebration of “queer” people.

In July last year, the Church of England refused to define what a woman was, saying they had no definition of it on their books, despite still ostensibly opposing same sex marriage.

The Church has even appointed a transgender archdeacon, and those within who express disagreement with such moves are shunned and punished.

In 2021, the CofE also announced it was introducing quotas for black and ethnic clergy to pave the way for ‘anti-racism training’ in the Church, as well as ‘contextualising church statues that may cause offence.”

Earlier this year the CofE also established a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery,” even as some church buildings are literally falling apart.

