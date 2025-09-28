UK Goes Orwellian With Mandatory Digital ID And Biometric Tracking

Chinese communist-style digital tracking is coming to the UK with a new "right to work" scheme in the form of a universal ID called the "Brit Card". British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, facing unprecedented backlash from native born citizens for his open border policies and two-tier justice system protecting migrants from prosecution, is attempting to exploit public anger to gain support for an Orwellian surveillance rollout.

The government says the mandatory ID, based on the UK One Login system, will help to stop "illegal" immigrants from crossing the channel by denying them access to work. The UK One system was introduced in 2023 and is built on biometric tracking; similar programs have been attempted for two decades in the UK but they have been consistently thwarted by public pressure.

The problem with the immigration claim is that it is a clearly baseless con.

Take note that Starmer distinguishes "illegal migrants" as the targets of the ID, but most immigrants coming to the UK are allowed in legally, aided by numerous subsidized programs and asylum policies. Starmer's choice of words is very deliberate and highly disingenuous.

NOW - Starmer to require all UK adults to own government-issued digital ID, allegedly to "stop the boats."pic.twitter.com/K8KiZijv0I — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2025

The growing protests in Britain complain about illegal and legal migration; the government has simply made most migrants legal with limited vetting. At no point has Starmer said he will end asylum policies or take real precautions to stop physical entry. In other words, the flow of migrants will continue and a digital ID would do nothing to stop the majority of them. The ID also would not solve the problem of the millions of third world migrants already allowed into the country.

To put this in perspective, nearly 1 million migrants entered the UK in 2024 alone (net migration is around 500,000 per year on average) - Only 40,000 of those migrants came by boat or were designated as "illegal". The Brit Card is a fake out, a lie to placate the nationalist movement in the UK while simultaneously introducing more government power.

BREAKING 🚨 UK government makes Digital IDs mandatory: 'You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have a digital ID, it's as simple as that.' pic.twitter.com/xGEJDJ2bMC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 26, 2025

EU nations like France already have similar ID programs, but these rules have made no positive impact on immigration controls.

Just as the purpose of the Brexit vote (to stop mass migrations from Europe) was ignored, the status of migrants will be ignored under a digital ID. In fact, there is nothing to stop the British government from simply handing out Brit Cards to any migrants they wish, much like they have been handing drivers licenses to migrants.

Starmer also argues that the ID will prevent migrants from getting work on the "black market", which makes little sense given that the black market is designed specifically to bypass government restrictions. If it can be controlled, it's not a black market.

The leftist/globalist governments of the UK are scrambling to prevent a full blown rebellion in the face of rising populist anger. A digital "right to work" ID can just as easily be used as a weapon against native citizens; say the wrong thing or go to a protest and you might have your Brit Card revoked, making it nearly impossible to make a living.

The ID will primarily exist as an app downloaded to personal cell phones (much like the QR app used by the Chinese CCP to track citizens during the pandemic). Combined with the multi-layer tracking abilities of cell phones, a digital ID presents a dangerous tool for tyranny.

For now, the ID is only supposed to be used for employment and for social services, but the biometric tracking has endless possibilities for control. It could eventually be required for surfing the internet, buying food at the grocery store, using mass transportation, etc. With biometric data in hand, governments can track every movement a person makes, every purchase, every social media post, every personal interaction.

Most people will also recognize the hypocrisy of Starmer introducing digital tracking, punishing the citizenry for a problem he and other leftist officials (some posing as conservatives) created. These political elites have no intention of stopping mass immigration; the digital ID is only useful in controlling native Brits who fight back.

* * *

