UK Government Brands Union Flag A 'Tool Of Hate' In Leaked 'Social Cohesion' Strategy

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A leaked draft of the UK Government’s new ‘social cohesion’ strategy has sparked outrage by labeling the flying of English, Scottish, and Union Jack flags as potential “tools of hate.”

The document claims these national symbols were sometimes used last summer to “exclude or intimidate,” adding that the “extreme right has tried to turn symbols of pride into tools of hate.”

The 47-page draft, leaked to the Spectator magazine, also highlights how antisemitism has become “normalised in many corners of society” from schools and universities to workplaces and the NHS.

Flying a Union Jack flag is branded a 'tool of hate' in Government's leaked 'social cohesion' strategy https://t.co/NePt9iDMJk — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 7, 2026

Under the proposals, titled Protecting What Matters, some £800 million over 10 years would be allocated to 40 areas where social cohesion is “under pressure.”

The strategy is set for a cross-Government rollout next week, but critics are already slamming it as divisive.

Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice blasted the draft, telling the Sun: “Absurdly, this says our national flag is a tool of hate used to intimidate. The whole paper is a divisive nonsense that should be consigned to the bin.”

The leak ties directly into ongoing controversies over national flags, as detailed in our previous coverage where English councils admitted spending tens of thousands to remove “unauthorised” English and Union Jack flags from lampposts.

As we highlighted, leftist activist Pablo O’Hana was caught on video removing flags from a bridge in Manchester, telling a man who placed them: “that’s not what our country is.”

Freedom of Information requests revealed councils spent at least £70,000 on flag removals, with O’Hana suggesting the true cost is far higher as many incorporate it into existing budgets.

Medway Council alone spent nearly £11,600 removing over 700 flags, with Labour councillor Alex Paterson calling it “money well spent” to counter “far-right agitators.”

Paterson added that clearing the streets of British and English flags was essential to “make the community feel safe again,” claiming: “I think at this stage the world is divided into people who know exactly why these flags were put up and those who are still pretending they don’t know why they were put up.”

The flag campaign, known as ‘Operation Raise The Colours,’ emerged amid unrest over sexual offences allegedly committed by illegal immigrants housed in taxpayer-funded hotels.

This grassroots effort, coordinated via a Facebook page with offers of transport and equipment like ladders, saw patriotic activists vowing to keep flags flying despite council interventions.

The Prime Minister previously supported the right to fly St George’s flags, but the leaked documents appear to associate them with far-right protests and immigration tensions.

The strategy also proposes a “special representative” to “champion efforts across the UK to tackle hostility and hatred directed at Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim.”

🔴 An “anti-Muslim hostility tsar” is to be created as part of Labour’s new social cohesion strategy to be unveiled next week



A leaked draft of the strategy cites Islamist extremism as the biggest threat to community cohesion



Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/PVO0VL3C72 pic.twitter.com/znWMqZSPqr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2026

A new definition of Islamophobia is also expected, with guidance on anti-Muslim hatred.

The Government is expected to announce a new anti-Muslim hostility tsar on Monday as part of a social cohesion plan.



"It is the Muslim vote that continues to preoccupy our bizarre Prime Minister."@TVKev pic.twitter.com/G1VtiCCwNE — Talk (@TalkTV) March 6, 2026

Critics warn this could become a backdoor “blasphemy law” stifling free speech, though the Government insists it protects against unacceptable treatment.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson declined to address the leak: “We do not comment on leaks.”

This leaked strategy exposes a government more focused on policing national pride than securing borders or protecting native culture. As flags continue to rise, the pushback against globalist erosion of British identity only intensifies—proving that true cohesion comes from shared heritage, not forced suppression.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.