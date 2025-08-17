UK Authorities Deploy Undercover Police To Catch Men Who "Catcall"

The political war on men and masculinity continues to escalate. A long running feminist propaganda narrative is that women in the west deal with random harassment from out-of-control men on a regular basis while walking public streets. Previous attempts to replicate this claim on camera have led to minimal results, with feminist activists wearing revealing clothing pacing back and forth on sidewalks hoping for an incident.

They catch a few men looking at them briefly, or saying something as innocuous as "hi beautiful", and this is held up as evidence of the terrible plight of women navigating a patriarchal "rape culture". In reality, most men barely take notice. Those that do are harmless and activists are left grasping at straws.

These kinds of honey traps often become jokes on social media, with the participants readily mocked for their dishonesty or stupidity. In the US, woke rhetoric against men and the "male gaze" is dying as the public grows tired of feminist victimhood. However, in Europe, social and political evolution seems to be running several years behind America and political leaders there are still desperately trying to transcribe woke ideological cultism into enforceable law.

Case in point: UK officials are recreating their own catcall honey traps using undercover female officers jogging back and forth on busy streets. If a man honks at them, looks at them too long or says something to them, they risk getting stopped by hidden patrol cars and chastised. In some cases their vehicles have even been seized by police.

Female cops in the UK are jogging around in tight clothing, so they can arrest the men who catcall them. 😭



pic.twitter.com/IfTRzP3GRd — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) August 13, 2025

Keep in mind that this experiment is being operated in neighborhoods that are up to 90% majority white, native residents. It's highly unlikely that UK officials would allow a similar trap to be run in areas populated by migrants. This, of course, is a common double standard in European countries today. Native citizens are heavily scrutinized for misbehavior while police and politician ignore the violence, rape, grooming gangs and murder common within migrant enclaves.

Yet another migrant who assaults a woman when she says no...



Mass deportation now! pic.twitter.com/WwavP14nn4 — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) July 5, 2025

Any attempt to jog a couple of attractive female officers through a neighborhood full of third-worlders would likely elicit an unpleasant experience in cultural exchange.

African migrant slaps white woman in the face after she refuses his perverted advances, another migrant then kicks her from behind. They all laugh. These are very sick people. https://t.co/kTr5xbfBAr — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) January 12, 2024

And what happens when women do report harassment and assault that is common when they come in contact with foreigners? They get a lecture on politically correct speech.

A migrant attacked and spat at a British woman. She described him, understandably, to the police as a "filthy migrant".



She gets a lecture on her choice of language. pic.twitter.com/NhUqcJnQCt — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) September 10, 2024

This is the reason why very few people take feminist claims of catcalling seriously - Because scrutiny and enforcement are highly selective. Certain men are allowed to do whatever they want, while other men are portrayed as monsters simply for saying hello or giving a look.

Police admit that there are no specific laws against these behaviors, but UK politicians and authorities have been using color-of-law enforcement since before the pandemic mandates. In other words, it doesn't matter what laws are written down, if they decide they don't like something you're doing they might threaten you or potentially arrest you regardless.

Numerous people in Britain have been arrested for posting memes, praying silently within the vicinity of abortion clinics, and even for flying British flags within the sight of migrants. A widespread indoctrination campaign has been launched to demonize white males in particular, with many PSA commercials, TV shows and other media showing white men as the common perpetrators of harassment and assault. Meanwhile, numerous crimes involving migrants (specifically crimes against women) are buried and the identities of the assailants are kept confidential.