The UK Government Lobbied For Putting Migrants And Trans People On Banknotes

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

The UK's own Cabinet Office pushed hard to overhaul banknotes by elevating LGBT+ and ethnic minority figures, claiming historic greats like Winston Churchill gave an "incomplete picture" of British identity. This push came just before the Bank of England decided to ditch those same towering historical figures for images of hedgehogs and foxes.

This latest revelation exposes the ideological machinery at work inside Whitehall. While the public recoiled at the idea of swapping national heroes for animals, government officials were actively lobbying for even more radical identity-driven changes.

In a letter to the Bank of England's chief cashier last summer, officials from the Office for Equality and Opportunity - part of the Cabinet Office and led by Bridget Phillipson - argued that current historical figures reflected "limited dimensions of British identity." They called for "greater representation of women, disabled people, ethnic minority communities and LGBT+ individuals" to "send a strong signal of progress and recognition."

Alan Mendoza and former Glasgow City Councilor Austin Sheridan react as the Cabinet Office urge the inclusion of LGBT and ethnic minority communities on banknotes. pic.twitter.com/IWvkZtuL3V — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 12, 2026

The whole saga is particularly ridiculous because the core argument for axing Churchill and other giants was that they were supposedly too "ideologically divisive" for modern Britain.

Yet officials simultaneously pushed to install figures selected explicitly through the lens of identity politics and group representation - an approach guaranteed to be far more polarizing in practice.

It reveals the selective outrage: traditional British heroes are labeled divisive for their achievements, while injecting contemporary activism onto the currency is framed as unifying "progress."

'We have real pressing financial issues as a country. I find focus on stuff like this quite ridiculous!' @NanaAkua1 hits out at the Cabinet Office's suggestion that banknotes should feature prominent ethnic or LGBT figures from British history. pic.twitter.com/760hztl82u — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 12, 2026

The intervention has sparked accusations that Labour elements conspired to sideline Britain's most celebrated figures.

Shadow minister Alex Burghart slammed the move: "Labour tried to deny any involvement in the cancellation of Winston Churchill and other British heroes. But government officials have been caught red-handed conspiring with the Bank of England to remove them from our banknotes."

He added that banknotes "should feature the greatest Britons - the historic figures that unite our country. They shouldn't be chosen on the basis of Labour's equality laws."

This diversity drive unfolded alongside the Bank of England's decision to replace Churchill on the £5 note, Jane Austen on the £10, J.M.W. Turner on the £20, and Alan Turing on the £50 with images of British animals, plants, and landscapes. The Bank cited a public consultation where a majority favored nature themes, partly for security reasons on new polymer notes.

Critics have pointed out the irony, noting Alan Turing - a gay war hero - was already featured, yet the push continued for broader "under-represented" groups. Suggestions reportedly included figures tied to events like the Empire Windrush.

This fits a longer pattern of institutional discomfort with Britain's historic icons. Our earlier coverage highlighted the absurdity of trading Churchill for hedgehogs and the broader erosion of national symbols.

A serious nation honors the leaders who defended its freedom and shaped its character - not because they tick modern demographic boxes, but because their achievements built the country whose currency circulates today.

Swapping out the likes of Churchill for foxes and badgers, while civil servants agitate for identity politics on money, signals a profound loss of confidence. Britain's history is not a problem to be diluted. It is the foundation worth preserving.

There are small steps within education and society to dissolve our history & culture.

I actually believe it will backfire, as there's always a rebellious streak in the British public, who will actively protect their culture. — MaccGardenFest (@Maccgardenfest) July 12, 2026

The sick joke is that all the woke, DEI crap they try to shoehorn into our culture is what is truly "elitist and divisive". — Pinpoint Inaccuracy (@pinpointinaccry) July 12, 2026

How about an underage girl being raped by a Muslim on the back of a Tenner. That's ethnic ????? — Colin Kirby (@ColinKi54036475) July 12, 2026

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